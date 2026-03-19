Vislink Launches Dual-Modem DragonFly V 5G, Bringing Greater Resilience to Compact Camera Systems

The new DragonFly model enables two simultaneous cellular connections in a compact transmitter for reliable live video from mobile and miniature camera systems.

Vislink (OTCQB:VISL)

With the introduction of the dual-modem model, customers can now benefit from increased connectivity resilience while maintaining the small form factor suitable for highly portable video applications.” — Michel Bais, Managing Director - 5G Solutions

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL), a global provider of real-time wireless video solutions for live broadcast production, has announced the availability of the DragonFly V 5G Dual-Modem, an extension of its miniature bonded video transmitter platform designed for compact camera systems and portable video workflows.The new configuration enables two simultaneous cellular connections alongside Wi-Fi, improving transmission resilience and available bandwidth.The DragonFly V 5G platform delivers live video from compact camera systems used in production, including POV cameras, UAV platforms, helmet-mounted cameras and other mobile deployments. Supporting video formats up to 1080p50/59, the transmitter integrates into modern broadcast workflows from a lightweight, resilient device.The dual-modem configuration allows operators to bond multiple cellular networks simultaneously, increasing bandwidth and network diversity. This helps maintain stable video transmission in congested environments where a single connection may be limited, enabling smaller camera systems to be deployed more confidently in busy stadiums, live events and other challenging locations.For live broadcast applications, the DragonFly V 5G Dual-Modem supports deployment of cameras in positions that may previously have been difficult to connect reliably, including specialty rigs, mobile platforms and temporary camera positions.For mobile journalism and field reporting, the system can transform compact or handheld cameras into portable live contribution units. Additional cellular connectivity improves confidence in maintaining a stable live feed from the field, even where fixed infrastructure is limited.Within the Vislink 5G live production ecosystem, DragonFly V 5G complements larger bonded transmitters such as LiveLink, providing a compact option for miniature camera systems. Video from DragonFly units can be managed and distributed through Vislink’s LinkMatrix management and control solution, and combines with their proven Playout Server for reliable video reception in broadcast environments.Beyond broadcast production, the DragonFly Dual-Modem is also suited to UAV-based video operations and other mission-critical mobile deployments, where lightweight transmitters are required to deliver live video from airborne or mobile platforms into control centres.“The DragonFly platform was developed to support compact camera systems where size, weight and power consumption are critical,” said Michel Bais, Managing Director – 5G Solutions at Vislink. “With the introduction of the dual-modem model, customers can now benefit from increased connectivity resilience while maintaining the small form factor that makes DragonFly suitable for highly portable video applications.”More information about the DragonFly platform is available at: https://www.vislink.com/product/dragonfly-v5g/

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