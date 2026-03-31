Vislink Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operational Results

Vislink (OTCID:VISL)

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mt. Olive, NJ - March 31, 2026 - Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today reported financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.The full report can be read and downloaded from the Vislink website here Highlights:• Q4 Revenue of $5.3 Million Increases 56% Over Prior Year Q4; 36% over Prior Quarter• Full Year Gross Margin Expands to 55% from 25%, Achieved on Lower Revenue Base• Military/Government Market Reaches 25%+ of Revenue, Advancing Strategic Transformation• New Product Launches Gain Traction Across Live Production and Defense Markets• U.S. Federal Business Development Initiative Progressing with Compelling Early-Stage PipelineCEO Commentary“2025 was a year of meaningful transformation for Vislink,” said Mickey Miller, Chief Executive Officer. “Despite revenue headwinds from COFDM maturity dynamics in the broadcast market, Satcom product rationalization, and U.S. Federal Government budget delays that impacted State and Local ordering patterns, we made significant progress on the metrics that matter most. We expanded gross margin to nearly 55% on a lower revenue base and reduced operating expenses by 29%. In Q4, we delivered revenue of $5.3 million, up 56% from the prior-year quarter, with gross margin recovering to 49% from a negative 173% a year earlier. These results reflect the deliberate product portfolio rationalization we undertook and our focus on higher-value, higher-margin solutions.”“We also enter 2026 with encouraging commercial momentum. Our new product introductions - including the Aero5 and AeroLink, MobilCMDR 2, and MeshConnect - are securing customer wins and demonstrating strong market reception. We successfully deployed MeshConnect at Super Bowl 2026, and we continue to support the world’s most demanding live production environments, including Formula 1, MotoGP, the NFL, NHL, Premier League, the Winter Olympics in Milan, the Academy Awards, and the Emmys. At the same time, our dedicated U.S. Federal Government and Department of War business development initiative is gaining traction, with active engagement across the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection. We believe our MOSA-compliant, waveform-agnostic technology platform - engineered for low-latency, mission-critical video in contested environments - is well-suited to the persistent challenges that warfighters and homeland security agencies face as demand for unmanned and autonomous systems continues to grow. We remain focused on executing our strategy, preserving capital, and advancing toward profitability. We are encouraged by the start of the year, with revenue of $2.1 million and EBITDA of $0.3 million in January 2026.”Fourth Quarter 2025, Full Year 2025, and Recent HighlightsFinancial Performance:• Q4 revenue of $5.3 million increased 56% from the same period in the prior year and 37% from the prior quarter.• Full-year revenue of $18.4 million reflected a 33% decline versus 2024, driven by softened Live Production demand and U.S. Federal Government budget delays.• Q4 gross margin improved to 49% from negative 173% in Q4 2024, reflecting the benefit of product portfolio rationalization and the introduction of higher-margin Airborne Video Downlink Systems (AVDS) solutions.• Full year gross margin expanded to 55% from 25% in the prior year, achieved on $6.2 million less revenue.• Operating expenses reduced 29%, or approximately $8.1 million, year-over-year through disciplined headcount reductions and lower discretionary spending; Q4 operating expenses were down 25% compared to Q4 2024.• Full year EBITDA loss of $8.5 million; Q4 EBITDA loss of $1.9 million, which included approximately $0.9 million of one-time charges comprising a $0.6 million addition to stock provision, $0.2 million of franchise tax, and $0.1 million of bad debt provision.• Year-end cash balance of $4.2 millionStrategic Transformation and Market Development:• Military and government (“MilGov”) orders as a percentage of total orders exceeded 45%, up from 38% in 2024, reflecting continued progress in the Company's strategic transformation toward higher-value defense and government markets; management expects MilGov to exceed 50% of revenue in 2026.• Launched a U.S. Federal Government/Department of War business development initiative and established a go-to-market motion across priority agencies.• Submitted five RFI responses in Q1 2026 across priority defense and homeland security opportunities, including engagements with the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection• Establishing a new federal channel partner program• Developing near-term product pipeline - leveraging our key competencies of wideband software-defined radios and systems - to directly address identified defense market requirements.New Products and Commercial Wins:• Introduced the AVDS product offering, delivering an expanded platform to engage legacy BMS customers and creating a foundation for aircraft-to-drone and drone-to-drone connectivity; secured a $1.0 million Q4 order from Bell Textron Inc., a subsidiary of Textron, Inc.• Achieved DO-160 airworthiness certification for the Aero5 airborne transmitter, securing an initial $300,000 order from Airbus; the Aero5 bonds up to eight internal 5G/LTE modems with satellite (LEO/Starlink) and MANET to deliver resilient, high-bandwidth 4K UHD video with ultra-low latency.• Achieved DO-160 certification for AeroLink, securing an initial $1.1 million order from the Danish Ministry of Defense.• Launched MobilCMDR 2, securing an initial $1.3 million order from a large European public safety organization.• Successfully deployed MeshConnect at Super Bowl 2026 in a marquee live production showcase; initial orders received from two European broadcasters and one public safety operator for RF over Fiber solutions.• Aero5/Starlink bonded solution receiving strong global market reception, including initial orders from Airbus and other leading aviation OEMs.• Awarded TV Tech NAB Best of Show Award for the smallest cellular bonding transmitter, DragonFly V 5G. Released an updated variant with dual modems for more powerful connectivity in public cellular.The full report can be read and downloaded from the Vislink website here

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