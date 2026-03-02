DEM and URI to Reopen and Revitalize W. Alton Jones Campus

Published on Monday, March 02, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the University of Rhode Island (URI) today announced a transformative initiative to revitalize URI’s W. Alton Jones (WAJ) Campus. This collaborative effort will reestablish the campus as a premier Natural Resource Center and Environmental Education Hub while significantly expanding public access and recreational opportunities for Rhode Islanders.

“Alton Jones is a property with important environmental and historical value, and I know that people are eager for access to be restored to this incredible space,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I’m proud that DEM and URI are working closely together to reopen and revitalize this asset for all Rhode Islanders to enjoy.”

“DEM is proud to partner with URI on this significant initiative. Through this investment, we reaffirm our shared commitment to conservation, education, research, and meaningful community engagement,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “With decades of expertise in land stewardship, capital development, and long-term planning, our team is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of the W. Alton Jones Campus. This project reflects the core of DEM’s mission — to protect, restore, and promote Rhode Island’s natural resources while ensuring lasting public access to them.”

“The W. Alton Jones Campus is an extraordinary asset for the University of Rhode Island and for communities across Rhode Island,” said URI President Marc Parlange. “This partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management reflects our shared commitment to protecting the natural character of the campus while strengthening its role as a center for learning, discovery, and public connection. We’re grateful to DEM for its partnership and investment in ensuring the campus continues to serve as a vibrant resource for education, research, and meaningful community engagement.”

DEM will invest more than $2 million in phased capital improvements. Work is slated to begin this spring and continue through the year, with the goal of restoring public access by the end of 2026. Key projects include preparing and staffing the Main Office Building, renovating the Environmental Education Center and surrounding cabins, restoring Woodvale Farm buildings through sustainable subleases, and improving campus-wide wayfinding and public access. In addition, DEM will implement a comprehensive Forest Management Plan to safeguard the property’s long-term ecological health and resilience.

URI researchers will continue to utilize the campus for ongoing and future research, reinforcing WAJ’s legacy as a living laboratory. DEM and URI will collaborate to expand hands-on learning opportunities for students in environmental science, forestry, agriculture, conservation, and related fields, strengthening the connection between academic research and on-the-ground stewardship.

The revitalized WAJ Campus will serve as a statewide convening center for environmental education organizations, offering expanded programming and deeper partnerships with URI faculty and students. Key priorities include establishing WAJ as a leading destination for environmental education and increasing volunteer engagement.

Protecting public access to natural places for outdoor recreation remains central to DEM’s mission. The revitalization supports opportunities for Rhode Islanders to enjoy the campus through fishing and non-motorized boating on Eisenhower Lake, enhanced trail connections to Arcadia and Tillinghast Management Areas, guided nature programs, and event space for community groups.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.