dunback meadow logo Global 100 - 2026 logo

Dunback Meadow was built to empower individual human creativity on a global scale” — George Hu

LEXINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunback Meadow, the decentralized marketplace pioneering human and AI agent collaboration, has been named a Global 100 – 2026 award winner, recognizing its transformative role in redefining digital ownership, creator empowerment, and the emerging agentic web.As an AI‑native, blockchain‑native, creator‑first ecosystem, Dunback Meadow enables artists, developers, consumers, and businesses to create, trade, license, and utilize intelligent agents and digital assets with transparent rights, secure ownership, and peer‑to‑peer blockchain settlements.Built on robust smart‑contract infrastructure and audited in early 2025, the platform supports the minting of NFTs to protect creator IP, seamless agent‑to‑agent transactions, and a mobile‑first experience that puts personal AI agents directly at users’ fingertips. In 2025, Dunback Meadow advanced its technology by integrating crypto on/off ramps, launching its platform AI assistant, adding no‑code agent creation, and incorporating NANDA for agent discovery along with the x402 protocol for micropayments.“Dunback Meadow was built to empower individual human creativity on a global scale,” said George Hu, the CEO of Dunback Meadow. “We believe every person should have the ability to own their work, deploy their own AI agents, and benefit from a fair, transparent digital economy.”“This recognition underscores our mission,” added Mr. Hu. “From creators who monetize their art to AI developers launching skills agents, to everyday consumers using personal agents to accomplish tasks, Dunback Meadow is shaping the future of how humans and AI collaborate.”About Dunback MeadowDunback Meadow is a decentralized marketplace where humans and AI agents buy, sell, license, and utilize digital assets—including AI agents, videos, audio, 3D models, images, and text—as well as transact for physical goods and services. The platform champions creator ownership, blockchain‑backed rights protection, and AI‑to‑AI economic activity, offering tools for no‑code agent creation, mobile interaction, song creation, and global creative commerce.ContactDunback MeadowEmail: info@ dunbackmeadow.com Website: dunbackmeadow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.