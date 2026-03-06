All Family Law Group, P.A. Awarded Global 100 – 2026 Best Law Practice Business of the Year – United States

All Family Law Group Logo Global 100 - 2026 logo

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Family Law Group , P.A., a trusted Tampa Bay, Florida, divorce and family law firm established in 1997, has been honored with the Global 100 – 2026 Award for Best Law Practice Business of the Year – United States. This recognition highlights the firm’s longstanding commitment to exceptional client service, deep legal expertise and compassionate representation.Founded by Lynette Silon-Laguna, the firm has served thousands of individuals and families throughout the counties surrounding Tampa Bay. With a team of highly experienced attorneys and legal staff—with over 64 years total experience dedicated exclusively to divorce and family law—the firm is known for its focus on client communication, amicable resolution when possible, and strong litigation capabilities when necessary. Their top-rated reputation is supported by hundreds of five-star reviews, repeated industry recognitions and accolades, and multiple “Best of Florida” and “Best of Tampa Bay” awards.“We deeply care about our clients’ well-being and understand that divorce and other family law matters profoundly affect their lives and futures,” said Lynette Silon-Laguna, Owner and Lead Attorney. “Our goal has always been to provide responsive, personalized, and results-driven representation, and we are proud that this commitment continues to be recognized at both state and national levels.”Over the years, All Family Law Group, P.A. has earned accolades such as Best of the Best Tampa Bay Magazine for Family Law (2023), Tampa Style Magazine Tampa’s Attorneys of the Year (2023 & 2025) and Awarded Best of Florida Family Law Firm by Guide to Florida (2025) and more. It has been A+ BBB rated since 2009. The firm’s services include divorce, child custody, child support, paternity, stepparent/relative adoption, name changes, and related family law matters. Clients benefit from free initial consultations, a supportive team approach, and a firm culture grounded in professionalism, empathy and ethical practice.About All Family Law Group, P.A.All Family Law Group, P.A. is a Tampa Bay–based law firm dedicated exclusively to divorce and family law since 1997. The firm provides comprehensive legal guidance in divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, paternity actions, stepparent/relative adoption, and related matters. Known for its over decades long-term, knowledgeable staff and attorneys, and commitment to client-focused representation, the firm serves clients throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties.Contact InformationAll Family Law Group, P.A.Phone: 813-672-1900Email: info@familymaritallaw.com

