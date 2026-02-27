9Yards Communications Wins Global 100 – 2026 Award for Excellence in Integrated Marketing & Communications Strategy

Our journey has always been about building an agency that connects ideas, people, and markets” — Hussam Almulhem

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Integration with Global Insight and Local ExpertiseFounded in 2017, 9Yards Communications has grown from an initial team of 10 to more than 180 professionals by building a deeply integrated model that unites strategy, creative, PR, digital, and production under one cohesive operational framework. This approach has ensured that every brief is executed with consistency, clarity, and collaborative excellence.In 2025, the agency expanded beyond the MENA region with the opening of its London office, further strengthening its global reach and enhancing its ability to merge international best practices into the UAE and wider regional markets. Complemented by strategic partnerships with leading global agencies including Milk & Honey, GIMC, and Prain, 9Yards continues to expand the access it provides to its clients into evermore diverse markets, offering greater expertise and innovation.At the core of its success is a belief that integration succeeds only when fully operationalised. To this end, 9Yards has built shared systems, cross-functional training, and aligned frameworks to ensure seamless delivery across departments. Its global exposure enables the agency to absorb innovation, emerging technologies, and world-class PR and communications practices, tailoring them to culturally relevant and locally resonant strategies for the UAE.Hussam Almulhem, Founder & CEO, 9Yards Communications:“Our journey has always been about building an agency that connects ideas, people, and markets. Winning this award reinforces our commitment to delivering truly integrated communications powered by global insight and local understanding.”Global Publishing Media Group Spokesperson:“9Yards Communications stands out for its ability to execute integration at scale. Their blend of international exposure and deep UAE market knowledge makes them a leading example of what future-ready communications organisations can achieve.”About 9Yards Communications9Yards Communications is an integrated marketing and communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE.Established in 2017, the agency has grown to over 180 employees, delivering strategy, creative, digital, PR, and production services through a unified operational model. With offices in the UAE and London, and strategic partnerships across Europe, North America, and Asia, 9Yards continues to expand its international reach while maintaining a strong commitment to culturally relevant communications for the UAE market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.