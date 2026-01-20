Andrea Leib Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea Leib, founder and CEO of OnTrack School, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how following your passion can transform not only your own life, but the lives of hundreds of students through education rooted in belonging and individuality.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Leib explores how individualized education and a sense of belonging can unlock student potential, and breaks down how refusing to put learners in boxes has led to exceptional outcomes, including a 99% graduation rate.“If you truly believe in something and you’re passionate about it, keep moving forward—because the sky’s the limit,” said Leib.Andrea’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/andrea-leib

