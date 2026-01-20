Thermo Systems Appoints John Dillon as Chief Operating Officer

John Dillon, Thermo Systems COO

Thermo Systems appoints John Dillon as COO to lead operations, strengthen execution, and scale customer-focused automation delivery.

John’s relevant experience and leadership will help us scale with confidence while maintaing our customer and employee centric culture.” — Eric Silk, CEO, Thermo Systems

EAST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thermo Systems, a global, full service control systems integration partner providing premier automation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Dillon as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dillon will oversee day to day operations and execution across Thermo Systems’ portfolio, with a focus on delivering high-quality predictable project outcomes for customers and advancing employee success.“John brings disciplined operational leadership and a deep focus on customer value creation,” said Eric Silk, CEO of Thermo Systems. “His approach aligns with our culture and our commitment to quality, safety, and reliability. John’s relevant experience and leadership will help us scale with confidence while maintaing our customer and employee centric culture.”“I’m excited to serve Thermo Systems in the COO capacity and partner with our teams to elevate execution, strengthen collaboration, and deliver consistent results for our clients,” said John Dillon. “Thermo Systems has a strong foundation of customer and employee success. I look forward to building on that momentum as we enter our next phase of growth.”About John DillonJohn Dillon is a proven executive and operational leader with over 30 years of experience delivering industrial automation programs globally. Throughout his career, he has strengthened business results by establishing disciplined project governance, driving engineering excellence, and integrating technology in high-reliability environments.At Thermo Systems, John drives consistent project execution and operational excellence, reinforcing the company’s commitment to customer success and employee development. He is known for building high-performing teams and establishing the operational rigor that enables predictable outcomes. His experience leading large-scale, technically demanding organizations supports Thermo Systems’ ability to deliver dependable automation and control solutions.Under John’s leadership, Thermo Systems is positioned to scale responsibly and continue achieving exceptional outcomes for customers. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.Dillon’s appointment strengthens Thermo Systems’ operations leadership and supports the company’s growth strategy across mission critical environments. The company remains focused on operational excellence and scalable processes that benefit clients in Energy, Life Sciences, and other high reliability markets.About Thermo SystemsThermo Systems is a full-service control systems integration partner specializing in automation solutions for the Energy, Life Sciences, and Mission Critical markets. The company provides turnkey automation solutions and services supported by strong governance, technical expertise, and long-term customer partnership.

