Thermo Systems Named 2026 System Integrator of the Year by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering

Control Engineering and Plant Engineering recognize Thermo Systems for project execution, engineering excellence, and investments that strengthen outcomes.

Thermo Systems has shown strong engineering depth, a commitment to quality, and a consistent focus on supporting customers across their most critical operations.” — Mark Hoske

EAST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thermo Systems is proud to announce that the company has been named the 2026 System Integrator of the Year in the Large System Integrator (over $40 million revenue) category by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering. This recognition highlights system integrators that demonstrate exceptional technical expertise, consistent project execution, strong customer satisfaction, and organizational excellence.For Thermo Systems, the award marks an important milestone in its nearly three decades of steady growth and commitment to its three priorities: employee success, customer success, and financial strength. From its founding in 1998 to its evolution into a $200+ million global integration partner, the company has continued to invest in the systems, people, and processes that enable reliable automation solutions for mission critical, life sciences, and energy customers.“System integrators are essential to helping organizations stay reliable, resilient, and competitive,” said Control Engineering Editor-in-Chief Mark Hoske. “Thermo Systems has shown strong engineering depth, a commitment to quality, and a consistent focus on supporting customers across their most critical operations. Their approach to project delivery and customer service truly stands out.”Winners of the System Integrator of the Year program undergo a comprehensive evaluation of engineering practices, project governance, innovation, and documented customer outcomes. Thermo Systems’ application emphasized the strength of its project delivery model, including a proprietary temporary-power automation solution that maintains uninterrupted operations for mission critical facilities; the successful recovery and completion of a stalled data center project; and the company’s disciplined approach to quality, safety, and risk management through its Project Management Office, Quality Management System, and enterprise safety programs.The company also highlighted its commitment to developing its people, supported by an expanding Learning & Development program that includes new technical training modules and leadership pathways designed for engineers at all stages of their careers. These investments strengthen Thermo’s project delivery capabilities and reinforce the company’s long-term focus on customer impact and employee success."At Thermo, we are privileged to support customers whose work is truly impactful," said Eric Silk, CEO of Thermo Systems. "Whether automating critical systems for resilient energy solutions, mission-critical data centers, or providing validated automation systems for life sciences manufacturing, our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and driving customer success. This award reflects the unwavering commitment of our team members who ensure the success of our clients across the US and Europe. I am incredibly proud of our team and deeply grateful for the partnerships that contribute to our achievements."Each year, Control Engineering and Plant Engineering select three System Integrator of the Year recipients based on company size. A panel of publication editors and industry experts’ reviews applications across key criteria, including:• Engineering excellence and technical expertise• Strong customer outcomes and long-term partnerships• Effective business practices that support a skilled and growing workforce• Evidence of successful project execution and measurable resultsRead the full 2026 System Integrator of the Year feature here About Thermo SystemsThermo Systems is a full-service control systems integrator specializing in automation solutions for the Energy, Life Sciences, and Mission Critical markets. As a trusted systems integration partner, the company delivers turnkey automation solutions for EPC firms and direct-to-owner services, supported by strong governance, deep technical expertise, and long-term customer partnerships. Thermo Systems leverages vast experience in multiple technologies to deliver cutting-edge automation solutions. Recognized through established partnerships and certifications, credentials include Platinum System Integrator status with Rockwell Automation, Premier Ignition Integrator designation, AVEVA certification, and Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) certification - reflecting expertise in industrial automation, SCADA systems, process control, and mission critical infrastructure.For more information, visit www.thermosystems.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.