Salsa Kings Offers Customized Salsa Training for All Skill Levels in Weston

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsa Kings®, a professional salsa dance academy serving South Florida since 1998, provides customized salsa training programs designed to accommodate dancers at all skill levels in Weston, FL. The academy offers multiple class formats including group sessions, private instruction, and online lessons to meet varying learning preferences and schedules.

The Weston location serves Latin dance enthusiasts seeking structured salsa instruction in a welcoming environment. Classes cater to beginners learning fundamental steps as well as advanced dancers refining technique through progressive curricula.

According to the company, salsa dancing offers physical, mental, and spiritual health benefits while adding adventure, energy, and fun to participants' lives. Dance classes provide opportunities for social interaction and relationship building through shared learning experiences and partner-based activities.

Class Format Options Address Different Learning Styles

Salsa Kings provides three primary instructional formats:

• Group Classes – Offered for all skill levels from beginner to advanced, these sessions create social learning environments where participants learn choreography while meeting others who share their interest in Latin dance. Classes rotate partners to facilitate interaction with multiple participants.

• Private Instruction – One-on-one sessions deliver personalized attention with curriculum tailored to individual goals and abilities. Instructors develop customized lesson plans addressing specific skill development needs. Private classes are available both in-home and online.

• Online Classes – Pre-recorded lessons allow students to learn at their own pace from any location. Participants can review material multiple times and practice according to their personal schedules.

"I had such a great time at this salsa dance class! The instructor was friendly, professional, and made everyone feel comfortable, no matter their level. The music, atmosphere, and energy were amazing — it was a fun and memorable experience. I'd definitely recommend it to anyone looking to try something new and enjoy an authentic salsa dance vibe! 💃🕺✨," stated Annettys A., a client of Salsa Kings.

Experienced Leadership and Instructor Team

Mr. Andres, Owner of Salsa Kings, brings over 20 years of experience in salsa and the dance industry. According to company information, his vision centers on creating accessible salsa instruction for everyone, particularly beginners, regardless of background or skill level.

The academy's leadership team includes Lester Castillo, Pablo Peña, and Galo Paredes, who work alongside instructors to deliver consistent instruction across all locations.

Lucia V., another client, shared: "I love it here! The instructor is so talented! He goes through every step with you to make sure you understand the fundamentals and he genuinely cares about helping you grow. I can honestly say joining was one of the best decisions I've ever made :)"

South Florida Coverage with Five Locations

Salsa Kings operates five studios across South Florida, serving Latin dance enthusiasts in Miami, Weston, Miramar, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall. The locations cover Miami-Dade County and Broward County, providing geographic accessibility for residents throughout the region.

Amoureisa, a student who recently attended a class, noted: "Great first Class! The instructor was super clear on his instructions. Can't wait to attend more classes! Thanks Salsa Kings!"

Mission and Community Approach

According to company materials, Salsa Kings' mission centers on delivering excellence in a culture focused on helping people build relationships and exercise interpersonal connection through Latin dance. The academy operates under the motto #BetterTogether, reflecting an emphasis on collaborative learning and community development.

The studio provides programming beyond regular classes, including workshops, VIP events, dance groups, and an annual Salsa Cruise (MiamiSalsaCruise.com) for students seeking expanded learning opportunities and social activities.

Origins and Evolution

Salsa Kings was established in 1998 by Elba, originally from Cuba, who identified a gap in Miami's dance education landscape. Despite Miami's cultural proximity to Cuba, dedicated salsa academies teaching proper dance technique were absent at that time. She opened one of the first salsa studios in Miami, which has since expanded from its original single location to five facilities across South Florida under the leadership of Andres Fernandez.

For information about salsa classes in Weston, FL, or to learn about available class formats and schedules, interested individuals can contact Salsa Kings at +1 305-553-0555 or visit https://salsakings.com/. Additional information is available on the company blog at https://salsakings.com/blog/.

About Salsa Kings

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Kendall

10549 SW 109th Ct,

Miami, FL 33176

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4STcQ87Hw5dSs9fC6

Weston

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Sepc1bnd382kWhrVA

Homestead

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSffTLY4Z9e4nMEX8

Doral

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6GjXkDb1gx1xyPXi9

Miramar

11647 Red Rd.

Miramar, FL 33025

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/DWdC2u63M8jJe2NR7

