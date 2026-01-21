Practical DevSecOps Launches Security Champions Certification to Address 3.5 Mill.-Person Cybersecurity Talent Shortage

Certified Security Champion (CSC)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New hands-on certification program transforms developers into security advocates, offering scalable alternative to traditional hiring approaches Practical DevSecOps , a Hysn Technologies Inc. company, today announced the launch of the Certified Security Champion (CSC) course, a hands-on certification program designed to scale security expertise within organizations by training existing developers rather than relying solely on external security hiring.The program addresses a critical industry challenge: the overwhelming ratio of security professionals to developers. Recent industry data shows that many security teams face ratios exceeding 1:75, with one security professional responsible for overseeing 75 or more developers. The CSC certification offers organizations a force-multiplier approach by enabling developers to serve as security advocates within their teams.Research from Q3 2024 demonstrates the measurable impact of properly implemented security champion programs. Organizations running these initiatives have reduced production vulnerabilities by more than 50% and accelerated issue resolution by 3x. However, many companies have struggled to build effective programs due to the lack of standardized training and implementation frameworks."Security teams would send developers to expensive trainings, and they'd come back knowing all the theory but couldn't actually fix a single vulnerability in their codebase," said Mohammed A. Imran, Founder and CEO at Practical DevSecOps. "The CSC program takes a different approach. Champions break into applications, exploit real vulnerabilities, then learn how to fix them and teach their teammates. No PowerPoints."Program Features and OutcomesThe Certified Security Champion course includes over 60 hands-on laboratories using real vulnerable applications, implementation blueprints for organizational security champion programs, and practical examinations requiring demonstration of applied skills. The curriculum is designed to be technology-stack agnostic, supporting organizations using Java, Python, or emerging technologies.Early results indicate that certified security champions typically elevate the security capabilities of 10 to 15 additional developers within their organizations. One beta participant from a Fortune 500 company reported a 73% reduction in vulnerability escape rate within six months of program implementation."Security champions don't need to become mini security experts. What organizations really need is someone who understands how developers think and work, but also comprehends the security team's concerns," Imran explained. "They're translators, not specialists. Once companies understand this distinction, program effectiveness increases dramatically."The program's Advisory Board includes cybersecurity leaders with direct security champion program experience: Mario Platt (VP CISO, LastPass), Erika Voss (SVP & Chief Security Officer, Blue Yonder), and Cecil Su (Cybersecurity Director, BDO).Availability and Certification PathThe Certified Security Champion certification is available in self-paced format for individual learners. Organizations with teams of 15 or more can access customized in-house cohort training. All certified champions gain access to the Security Champions community for ongoing collaboration and knowledge sharing.Practical DevSecOps has previously trained security professionals at organizations including Accenture, Ford Motors, Adidas, IBM, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Graduates of the company's certification programs consistently report salary increases ranging from $15,000 to $25,000 following certification."The goal isn't to convert developers into security professionals," Imran said. "It's teaching them just enough to identify problems before they escalate. When one person on every development team thinks like an attacker, security transitions from an external function to an integrated part of software development."Additional information about the Certified Security Champion program is available at www.practical-devsecops.com/certified-security-champion About Practical DevSecOpsPractical DevSecOps, a Hysn Technologies Inc. company, offers vendor-neutral, practical, and hands-on training and certification programs for IT and security professionals. The company's curriculum focuses on modern areas of information security, including DevOps Security, AI Security, Cloud-Native Security, API Security, Container Security, Threat Modeling, Software Supply Chain Security, and Security Champions. Certifications from Practical DevSecOps are achieved after rigorous, skill-based examinations ranging from 6 to 24 hours and are considered among the most valuable in the information security field.

