LastPass CISO Mario Platt Joins Practical DevSecOps Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practical DevSecOps , a Hysn Technologies Inc. company and a global leader in vendor-neutral, hands-on DevSecOps, AI Security , and AppSec training & Certifications, today welcomed Mario Platt to its Advisory Board. Platt, currently the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at LastPass, joins existing board members Erika Voss and Cecil Su in the organization’s mission to tackle the global cybersecurity skills gap.The move comes as Practical DevSecOps accelerates its focus on AI security and governance, ensuring its training programs evolve to meet the complex demands of emerging technologies.Mario Platt is an accomplished information security expert with over 20 years of broad experience in cybersecurity, ranging from penetration testing, security operations, and security engineering to governance and leadership. He joined LastPass in 2022 and, in 2024, was appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). During his tenure, he has built a security program from the ground up with a primary focus on rebuilding and strengthening customer trust.Prior to LastPass, Platt worked with major telecommunications providers and retailers in Europe and served as an independent consultant specializing in high-stakes environments, including MedTech, Fintech, and Crypto. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a regular contributor to publications on topics such as organizational design and DevSecOps."I’m honored to join the Practical DevSecOps Advisory Board and collaborate with a team I deeply respect," said Mario Platt. "Having previously worked with PDSO, I know firsthand their commitment to excellence and their ability to empower thousands of professionals through world-class training. Their expanded focus on AI security and governance is both timely and critical, and I’m excited to contribute my experience to help strengthen their mission of building an open, resilient ecosystem for the global community."The Practical DevSecOps Advisory Board was formed to provide strategic oversight and ensure that course content remains rigorously aligned with real-world industry challenges."Mario’s proven track record in building security programs from the ground up, combined with his deep focus on governance and trust, brings a vital perspective to our Advisory Board," said Mohammed A. Imran, CEO and Founder at Practical DevSecOps. "As we deepen our curriculum in AI security, Mario’s broad experience across sectors like MedTech and Fintech will ensure our training remains at the cutting edge of what security leaders need today. His addition helps us further bridge the gap between technical execution and strategic leadership."Platt’s addition marks the continued expansion of the Advisory Board, joining Erika Voss and Cecil Su, as the company reinforces its commitment to providing the most practical and relevant security education in the market.About LastPass LastPass is a leading identity and password manager, making it easier to log in to life and work. Trusted by 100,000 businesses and millions of users, LastPass combines advanced security with effortless access for individuals, families, small business owners, and enterprise professionals. With LastPass, important credentials are protected and private - and always within reach. Learn more via www.lastpass.com and follow them on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.About Practical DevSecOps Practical DevSecOps, a Hysn Technologies Inc. company, offers vendor-neutral, practical, and hands-on training and certification programs for IT and security professionals. The company’s curriculum focuses on modern areas of information security, including DevOps Security, Certified AI Security Professional , Cloud-Native Security, API Security, Container Security, Threat Modeling, and Software Supply Chain Security. Certifications from Practical DevSecOps are achieved after rigorous, skill-based exams ranging from 6 to 24 hours and are considered among the most valuable in the information security field. For more information, visit https://www.practical-devsecops.com/advisory-board/

