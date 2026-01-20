Litho Forum Is Launching as a Dedicated Community Hub for the Lithosphere Ecosystem

A community-driven platform supporting collaboration and discussion across a multichain ecosystem

SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litho Forum is launching as a dedicated community platform designed to support discussion, collaboration, and engagement across the Lithosphere ecosystem. The platform is being introduced to provide a centralized environment for developers, validators, ecosystem partners, and community members participating in the Lithosphere network.As the Lithosphere ecosystem continues to expand, the need for a structured and transparent communication channel has become increasingly important. Litho Forum is designed to host ecosystem-wide discussions, technical conversations, governance-related topics, and community-driven feedback, enabling participants to stay informed and aligned as the network grows.The platform allows contributors to share updates, exchange knowledge, and engage directly with other participants across the ecosystem. By offering organized discussion spaces and community-focused interaction, Litho Forum supports open participation and encourages collaboration within the broader Lithosphere environment.Litho Forum is accessible to the public and is expected to evolve alongside the Lithosphere ecosystem. The platform is positioned to serve as a long-term community resource, supporting ongoing communication, collaboration, and ecosystem development.About Litho ForumLitho Forum is a community-focused discussion platform built to support communication and collaboration across the Lithosphere ecosystem, providing structured spaces for technical dialogue, ecosystem updates, governance discussions, and community engagement.

