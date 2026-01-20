Health City Cayman Islands Performs First Robotic Cardiac Surgery

The Health City team after completing a robotic cardiac surgery The da Vinci robotic system is powering the next generation of cardiac surgery at Health City. Dr. Binoy (left) and his surgical team performing robotic heart surgery.

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health City Cayman Islands has successfully completed its first robotic-assisted cardiac surgeries, marking a major breakthrough for advanced heart care in the Cayman Islands and the wider Caribbean. The landmark procedures were performed by Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil, Head of Cardiac Surgery and Clinical Director at Health City, placing the Cayman Islands among the select centers globally capable of offering fully robotic cardiac surgery.The launch of this program follows an intensive period of training and clinical partnership with Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, one of the world’s highest-volume robotic cardiac centers. Health City’s team has been mentored by Dr. Douglas Murphy, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital and a global pioneer who has performed more than 4,000 robotic mitral valve procedures.Although Dr. Murphy continues to guide the program as a supervisory mentor, the surgeries are carried out by Dr. Binoy and the Health City cardiac team. This ensures that patients in the Cayman Islands and across the wider Caribbean region can benefit from world-class, minimally invasive cardiac surgery close to home.Robotic cardiac surgery allows surgeons to operate through tiny incisions using advanced robotic instrumentation, resulting in significantly less trauma and faster recovery than traditional sternotomy.“One of the greatest advantages of robotic cardiac surgery is how quickly patients recover compared to traditional open-heart procedures,” said Dr. Murphy. “In our program at Emory, most patients are discharged within 48 hours, and many return to normal daily activities within three weeks, compared with two to three months for conventional cardiac surgery.“Robotic mitral valve repair also carries a very low risk of stroke, often under 0.5% compared with 2–3% for traditional open surgery, and mortality rates remain well below 0.5% in high-volume robotic centers. These results reflect the reduced trauma and enhanced surgical precision that robotic technology provides.”Dr. Binoy highlighted what this milestone means for the region, stating, “Performing these surgeries here in Cayman is a transformational moment. Patients no longer need to travel overseas for advanced cardiac procedures that can now be safely completed robotically on the island. The reduced recovery time, lower complication rates and overall patient experience are extraordinary. We are proud to bring this level of care to the Cayman Islands.”The robotic cardiac program at Health City will offer a range of advanced procedures, including cardiac valve repair and replacement, intracardiac tumor excision, and additional robotic cardiac interventions as the program develops. This approach enables patients to experience reduced hospitalization, improved recovery times and enhanced clinical outcomes, without the need to travel overseas. This development reinforces Health City Cayman Islands as a center of excellence for advanced heart care, strengthens the national health system’s capability, and positions the Cayman Islands as a leader in robotic surgery in the Caribbean.

