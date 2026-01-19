Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,356 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4000469

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Salazar                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 32 Bridge St, Barnet, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Katie Ricker                                            

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were on patrol in the town of St. Johnsbury VT when a vehicle was observed committing a motor vehicle violation. Investigation determined that passenger Katie Ricker, age 26, of Woodsville, was in possession of controlled substances. Ricker was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing, where she was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on the below date/ time.                     

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Controlled Substance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.