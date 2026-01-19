St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 26A4000469

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Salazar

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/15/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 32 Bridge St, Barnet, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Katie Ricker

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were on patrol in the town of St. Johnsbury VT when a vehicle was observed committing a motor vehicle violation. Investigation determined that passenger Katie Ricker, age 26, of Woodsville, was in possession of controlled substances. Ricker was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing, where she was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on the below date/ time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED - N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.