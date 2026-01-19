St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000469
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Salazar
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/15/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: 32 Bridge St, Barnet, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Katie Ricker
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were on patrol in the town of St. Johnsbury VT when a vehicle was observed committing a motor vehicle violation. Investigation determined that passenger Katie Ricker, age 26, of Woodsville, was in possession of controlled substances. Ricker was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing, where she was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on the below date/ time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
LODGED - N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
