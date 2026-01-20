Depth Cabinetry Expands Online Semi-Custom Kitchen Cabinet Offerings

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Depth Cabinetry is quickly emerging as the go-to online destination for homeowners, designers, and contractors seeking high-quality semi-custom kitchen and bath cabinetry without the high costs and long lead times traditionally associated with local cabinet makers. Built on a foundation of craftsmanship, smart customization, and transparent pricing, Depth Cabinetry is transforming how customers design and install beautiful, functional spaces.Depth Cabinetry’s core offering centers on semi-custom cabinets that arrive assembled and ready for installation. Rather than requiring on-site assembly, the cabinets are built in advance, allowing for faster installation and greater consistency in construction. A distinguishing feature of the brand is its emphasis on depth customization, which allows cabinets to be adjusted to better fit unique layouts, tighter spaces, and non-standard room dimensions.According to Founder and Owner Steve Noriega, the company was created to address common challenges homeowners face when sourcing cabinetry. “The savings our customers experience compared to their local cabinet maker is usually at least 40% or more and you'll receive your cabinets in a fraction of the time as well,” said Noriega. “Between the quality door finishes, handcrafted range hoods, various glass door options andstorage accessories, there's no better source on the market than Depth Cabinetry right now.”In addition to cabinetry, Depth Cabinetry offers handcrafted wood range hoods designed to coordinate with its cabinet lines. These hoods are available in all cabinet finishes offered by the company, as well as unfinished options for customers who want to apply a custom stain or paint color. This approach allows for greater design flexibility while maintaining consistency across the kitchen.The company also provides a range of storage accessories, including rollout trays, pull-out organizers, spice storage, and waste solutions. These features are designed to improve functionality while contributing to a clean, high-end appearance in kitchens and bathrooms.By operating as a direct-to-consumer online business, Depth Cabinetry eliminates showroom overhead and intermediary costs. This model allows the company to offer semi-custom options at a lower price point while maintaining predictable lead times.As interest in online home renovation solutions continues to grow, Depth Cabinetry represents a shift toward more accessible semi-custom cabinetry, combining functional customization with simplified purchasing and installation.For more information, visit www.depthcabinetry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.