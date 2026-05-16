Prufio Launches App That Verifies Used Cars Before Buyers Travel

Patent-pending Lithuanian service offers video, guided photos, seller disclosures, GPS proof, VIN and odometer checks, with reports from €14.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prufio , a remote car verification service for used vehicle buyers, today launched its inspection app on iOS and Google Play , allowing buyers to confirm a vehicle exists, is at the location stated, and matches its listing before traveling to view it or sending a deposit.The service addresses two long-standing problems in private and cross-border used car sales: scams built on stolen photos, and listings where photos may be edited or months out of date — neither showing what the car actually looks like today.Prufio does not replace a physical pre-purchase inspection — it is an early filter that confirms a listing is real and the seller will stand behind it. If a seller does not respond within 7 days, the buyer's credit is refunded for use on another verification."In most used car listings, two things go unverified: who actually has the car, and what it actually looks like today. Photos can be stolen, edited, or months old; a WhatsApp video proves none of that," said Nojus Liepis, Director of Prufio. "We built the app so a buyer in Vilnius can see, for themselves, that the car listed in Berlin exists today, is parked where the seller says, has the VIN it should, and is operated by the person who actually listed it — before they ever get on a plane or wire a deposit."How a Prufio inspection worksA buyer submits the listing URL or vehicle information and the seller's contact details. Prufio contacts the seller on the buyer's behalf — the buyer's identity is not disclosed. The seller then completes a single uncut in-app session guided by on-screen overlays that prompt exact exterior and interior shots, capturing live video, photos, GPS location, odometer, and VIN.In the same session, the seller answers a standardized disclosure questionnaire — damage, accident history, warning lights, modifications, service history, warranty, financing, and included accessories — with photos required for any reported damage and a final declaration of accuracy that creates a documented record for any future dispute.The completed report is delivered to the buyer immediately and remains accessible for three weeks. Each report includes a Trust Score derived from GPS analysis — signal consistency, spoofing detection, and location-jump flags — that summarizes how reliable the captured location is. The Trust Score is a probabilistic assessment, not a guarantee.PricingA single Prufio inspection costs €22. A two-report pack reduces the per-report price to €18, and a three-report pack to €14. Volume packages are available from ten reports.AvailabilityThe Prufio app is available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. Reports are informational, not a guarantee of vehicle condition or legal status; buyers should follow a positive Prufio report with a physical inspection.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Prufio?Prufio is a remote car verification service that allows used vehicle buyers to inspect a car before traveling or sending a deposit. Operated by Prufio UAB from Vilnius, Lithuania, Prufio uses a guided live video session to capture a walkthrough, photos, GPS, VIN and odometer of a listed vehicle, with the buyer's identity protected.What does a Prufio inspection cover?A Prufio inspection covers a live video walkthrough, photos of the exterior and interior, GPS confirmation of location, on-camera odometer and VIN capture, and a standardized seller disclosure questionnaire on damage, accident history, modifications, service history, warranty, and financing. The seller is guided through the session by on-screen overlays inside the Prufio app, and the report is delivered immediately on completion.How much does Prufio cost?A single Prufio inspection costs €22. A two-report pack is priced at €18 per report, and a three-report pack at €14 per report. Volume packages are available from ten reports.How does Prufio verify a car remotely?Prufio uses a patent-pending methodology that captures live video, photos, GPS, VIN, and odometer in a single uncut in-app session, with on-screen overlays guiding each shot. The flow ensures footage shows the vehicle as it exists at recording, not reused photos or pre-recorded video.Is Prufio legit?Prufio is a registered Lithuanian company — Prufio UAB, company code 307496139, based in Vilnius. The verification methodology is patent-pending, the platform operates under EU consumer protection rules, and the buyer's identity is never shared with sellers.What happens if the seller refuses or doesn't respond?If a seller does not respond within seven days, the buyer's credit is refunded for use on another verification. A seller's refusal to be verified is itself a signal — Prufio's role is to confirm a listing is real and the seller will stand behind it before the buyer commits time or money.How long does a Prufio inspection take?Once a seller agrees, a Prufio inspection is completed in a single in-app session and the report is delivered immediately. Reports remain accessible for three weeks.Where is Prufio available?The Prufio app is available worldwide on iOS and Android, with no geographic restrictions on buyer or seller country. Prufio is operated by Prufio UAB from Vilnius, Lithuania.About PrufioPrufio is a remote car verification service operated by Prufio UAB (company code 307496139), based in Vilnius, Lithuania.The platform allows used vehicle buyers worldwide to verify a car's existence, location, and condition through a single uncut, seller-conducted live video session, with the buyer's identity protected. Each Prufio report includes a video walkthrough, exterior and interior photos, GPS proof, VIN and odometer capture, a standardized seller disclosure questionnaire, and a Trust Score that flags GPS spoofing or location anomalies.Reports are delivered immediately and remain accessible for three weeks. The Prufio app is available on iOS and Google Play. More information at prufio.com.

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