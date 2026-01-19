Addressing pelvic floor myths

Be in the know

Physical therapist Amy Legerski chose physical therapy because it offers a unique opportunity to help people improve their quality of life and to participate in the things that matter most to them. She is especially passionate about empowering women, by addressing myths about pelvic floor issues.

This passion for pelvic floor therapy came from seeing its benefits firsthand. While she was completing a clinical rotation for her doctorate, Legerski was completely hooked after witnessing the profound impact it had on patients’ lives. Since then, she has sought opportunities to deepen her knowledge of the pelvic floor and its role in everyday function and well-being.

“Pelvic floor rehabilitation is an area of care that is often overlooked, but one that can make a life-changing difference,” said Legerski, who works at the Sheridan VA Medical Center. “So many pelvic floor dysfunctions have been normalized. While common, they are not normal and are often dismissed as just part of life, especially for women.”

She also noted that this normalization, stigma and misinformation can prevent people from seeking help, even when their symptoms are treatable. However, one in three women struggle with pelvic floor dysfunction. Some symptoms include constipation or straining, feeling of heaviness or bulging in the pelvic area. Other examples include pain with intercourse or pelvic exams, pain in the low back, hips, or tailbone that hasn’t responded to other treatments.

“Living with these issues can have a huge impact on quality of life,” said Legerski. “Physical therapy can help reduce symptoms and help people get back to doing the things they love.”

Myths vs. facts about the pelvic floor

Legerski shared some common myths she hears from her patients:

MYTH: “I just leak a little when I laugh, sneeze or exercise—that’s normal after kids, right?”

FACT: Common, yes. But not normal. And treatable.

MYTH: “I always have to know where the bathroom is—I just have a small bladder.”

FACT: That could be urgency or frequency related to pelvic floor dysfunction.

MYTH: “Sex has been painful for years—I thought that was just part of aging.”

FACT: Pain with intercourse is not something you have to live with.

MYTH: “I feel pressure down there, but I thought that was just what happens after childbirth.”

FACT: That could be a sign of pelvic organ prolapse, which can be managed with therapy.

Pelvic floor therapy is always tailored to the patient. It may include a physical examination and possible internal examination, education, exercises, posture and breathing work, manual therapy, behavioral changes and strategies for daily life. It’s all done in a private, respectful setting, and you’re always in control of your care.

Although currently just seeing women for pelvic floor therapy, Legerski plans to complete continuing education this winter to be able to assist men as well.

If you’re looking to begin or continue your own path to wellness, know that you’re not alone. From nutrition counseling, fitness programs and community wellness events, VA offers a variety of support tools. Reach out, get connected and take that next step toward a healthier, happier you

This article was originally published on the VA Sheridan Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.