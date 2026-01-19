Xraised Interview Highlights BookSwipe Innovation Community Reading and Connection

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised has released a new interview featuring Beverly O'Connell and Tilly Wallace, the co founders behind BookSwipe, a platform redefining how people connect through books. The conversation explores innovation, community, reading, and connection as BookSwipe continues to grow across workplaces, schools, and shared spaces.

Hosted on Xraised, the interview offers insight into how BookSwipe is using technology to bring people together offline through a shared love of books. The full interview can be viewed at Xraised.



Building Innovation Through a Living Library Model

BookSwipe is designed to turn everyday environments into living libraries. The platform allows users to upload books they own, swipe to match with others nearby, and meet in person to swap. This simple innovation reduces costs, limits waste, and creates meaningful real world connection in an increasingly digital society.

As discussed during the Xraised interview, BookSwipe uses smart technology to track book ownership while remaining community driven at its core. This approach enables organizations, universities, and schools to build safe and closed networks that support reading, literacy, and wellbeing.



Creating Community and Real Connection Through Reading

The idea behind BookSwipe was born from a shared belief that books can be a powerful bridge between people. Beverly O’Connell and Tilly Wallace explained that rising book costs and growing social disconnection inspired them to create a platform rooted in community and connection.

Reading becomes more than a solitary activity through BookSwipe. It becomes a conversation starter, a social anchor, and a way for even the most introverted individuals to find a comfortable space to connect. This focus on human connection sets BookSwipe apart in the innovation landscape.



How BookSwipe Redefines Book Sharing Innovation

BookSwipe is the first swipe to match app built specifically for book swapping. Instead of selling or reselling books, the platform focuses on shared interests and face to face interaction. By borrowing familiar elements from social apps and applying them to reading, BookSwipe creates positive offline engagement.

The interview highlighted how this innovation resonates across different settings, from enterprise wellbeing initiatives to university campuses and local communities, all centered around the joy of reading and shared discovery.



Scaling Community With Enterprise and Education

During the conversation on Xraised, the founders shared how working with PwC Dubai helped refine BookSwipe’s enterprise offering. Understanding what organizations truly need enabled BookSwipe to support book clubs, wellbeing goals, and cultural KPIs while strengthening internal community bonds.

Once organizations experience the platform, the concept becomes instantly clear. BookSwipe delivers connection, belonging, and innovation through something familiar and trusted, the book.



Future Plans Expanding Reading and Connection Worldwide

Looking ahead, BookSwipe is expanding into more universities and enterprises while developing new features that make meeting through books even easier. Upcoming collaborations with BookTok creators and content creator Reeff Kuhn will help amplify global reach in engaging and creative ways.

In February, BookSwipe will attend the Qatar Tech Summit, representing women in tech and marking a major milestone in the company’s growth journey. The long term vision is to make BookSwipe the simplest and most meaningful way to connect people through reading wherever they live, study, or work.

To learn more about the platform, visit https://www.book-swipe.com/ and explore the full interview experience on https://xraised.com/.

