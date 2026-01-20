CurPay Named an ETA TRANSACT Top Payments ISV for 2026

CurPay named a Top Payments ISV for 2026, recognized for AI‑driven AVP® and quantum‑enhanced innovation that simplifies and secures digital asset payments

JACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CurPay has been named a Top Payments ISV for 2026 by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), recognizing the company’s leadership in modernizing how digital assets move through the global payments ecosystem. The award highlights CurPay’s commitment to making digital asset acceptance safe, simple, and accessible for merchants of all sizes.CurPay is a U.S.-based fintech company advancing the everyday use of digital assets through a no‑knowledge‑required platform that eliminates risk and operational friction. The company’s mission is rooted in a simple belief: education drives adoption, and merchants should be able to participate in the next evolution of payments without needing expertise in crypto or emerging technologies.At the center of CurPay’s platform is Automated Volatility Protection (AVP), a patent‑pending AI engine that automates smart conversions between crypto and fiat. AVP gives merchants and organizations greater control, automation, and protection over their digital assets across recurring invoicing, point‑of‑sale, ecommerce, and Web2/3‑compatible APIs. By removing volatility risk, CurPay enables businesses to accept digital payments with confidence and without operational burden.CurPay’s innovation extends beyond payments. The company is actively developing quantum‑enhanced financial and security models, applying quantum‑inspired algorithms, Q#‑based simulations, and quantum‑grade randomness to strengthen risk mitigation, forecasting, and next‑generation payment infrastructure. This research aims to improve the speed and accuracy of volatility modeling, enhance anomaly detection for fraud and security events, and prepare merchants for a future shaped by quantum‑level computational power.“Our mission has remained steadfast since we launched our payments journey: to empower merchants and organizations by seamlessly bridging the complex world of digital assets, allowing them to focus on growing their core business while unlocking new revenue streams and expanding their customer base,” said CurPay COO, Christian Curtin.CurPay will accept the Top Payments ISV award at TRANSACT 2026, taking place March 18–20 in Atlanta, Georgia. The award honors software companies redefining how payments are built and delivered through standout products, adaptability to emerging technologies, and measurable customer impact.ABOUT TRANSACTPowered by the Electronic Transactions Association, TRANSACT is the industry’s annual reset for commerce and payments. Built with the pace of modern commerce in mind, TRANSACT brings together the leaders and teams designing how money moves—across cards, digital, risk, data, platforms, and the infrastructure behind it all. Learn more at transactshow.com.ABOUT CURPAYCurPay is a U.S.-based fintech company specializing in payments, trading tools, automated volatility protection, and quantum‑enhanced financial technology. Its core product, Automated Volatility Protection (AVP), is a patent‑pending AI‑driven system that helps merchants and traders mitigate digital asset volatility and convert assets seamlessly. CurPay is committed to building secure, accessible, and future‑ready payment infrastructure for the next generation of commerce

