Statement from Governor Josh Stein on MLK Day

NORTH CAROLINA, January 19 - Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to moving us toward the promise of our nation: a land of liberty and justice for all. He was clear-eyed about all of the ways America had not lived up to that promise, but he led with a belief that we could – and we must – put our shoulder to the wheel and push the country forward. Dr. King taught us that no matter the speed, we must keep moving forward.

“Dr. King’s commitment should motivate us all. We must work to improve lives by strengthening North Carolina’s health system, supporting its schools, building safe communities, and creating real job opportunities so that all people have a shot at success. That’s how we build a safer, stronger North Carolina that works for everyone.”