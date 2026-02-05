Governor Stein Signs Executive Order Strengthening Behavioral Health and Criminal Justice Systems in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, February 5 - Today Governor Stein signed an executive order to improve behavioral health care and public safety in North Carolina. Executive Order 33 directs several cabinet agencies to take action strengthening how the state’s behavioral health and criminal justice systems coordinate and serve the public. The Governor was joined by Kelly Crosbie, NCDHHS’ Director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Use Services; Secretary of Public Safety Jeff Smythe; Secretary of Adult Correction Leslie Dismukes; Director of State Human Resources Staci Meyer; legislators; law enforcement officials; and behavioral health professionals and advocates.

“When people in crisis do not get help in time, the consequences can be tragic,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This executive order takes meaningful steps to improve how we respond when someone is in crisis and strengthen our behavioral health and public safety systems. These actions will help people get the care they need, reduce preventable harm, and make our communities safer.”

“People who are in crisis need care – plain and simple. By improving access, supporting the mental health workforce, and coordinating across systems, we can help people get the treatment they need sooner and prevent crises from escalating,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “I am grateful for the dedicated work of our local, community and state partners as we build a comprehensive mental health care system that leads to a healthier and safer North Carolina for all.”

“Law enforcement officers are often the first to respond when someone is in crisis, and they need the right tools and partners to do that work safely,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Jeff Smythe. “This executive order strengthens coordination between public safety and behavioral health professionals. That way, we can reduce dangerous situations, ease strain on officers, and improve outcomes for the people and communities we serve.”

“Correctional officers work around the clock to keep people safe, often while supporting individuals with complex behavioral health needs,” said Department of Adult Correction Secretary Leslie Dismukes. “This executive order provides additional tools, coordination, and resources to better support our staff and ensure the people in our care receive appropriate treatment. Strengthening these systems helps officers do their jobs safely and effectively while improving outcomes for everyone involved.”

“The dedicated public servants working in the criminal justice and behavioral health systems are essential to keeping our communities safe and healthy,” said State Human Resources Director Staci Meyer. “I am committed to partnering with agencies to increase support of our current staff and to recruit the next generation of public servants to strengthen these critical workforces."

The executive order takes action in the following priority areas:

Supporting the behavioral health and public safety workforce

Strengthening the behavioral health crisis system

Improving the involuntary commitment process

Strengthening behavioral health treatment for incarcerated people

Supporting young people in the juvenile justice system with behavioral health needs

Improving reentry supports for people with mental health needs

Click here to read Executive Order No. 33.

Last week, Governor Stein toured RHA Health Services’ Alamance County Behavioral Health Center in Burlington and met with providers and advocates to discuss strengthening mental health care across the state. The visit followed similar stops at behavioral health urgent care centers in Charlotte and Greenville. NCDHHS has launched seven new BHUCs in the past 18 months. The Governor also recently spoke at the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police’s 50th Annual Training Conference, where he called for continued investment in behavioral health services and stronger support for law enforcement recruitment and retention. Last year, Governor Stein formed a Gang Violence Prevention and Intervention Task Force to address the root causes of crime and intervene before it occurs.

North Carolina’s 2023-2025 biennium budget included a historic $835 million investment in behavioral health, expanding mobile crisis response, crisis stabilization services for children, and diversion and re-entry programs for people involved with the justice system. Governor Stein continues to press the General Assembly to act on his $195 million public safety proposal, fully fund Medicaid, and restore mental health funding for inpatient and crisis care that was reduced last year. Medicaid is the nation’s largest payer for mental health and substance use disorder services.