ICYMI: In New Op-Ed, Governor Stein Writes that “Keeping People Safe Means Getting People Help”

NORTH CAROLINA, February 9 - Yesterday The News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer published an op-ed by Governor Josh Stein outlining his ongoing efforts to confront behavioral health and public safety – issues that often go hand in hand – and discussing how his newly signed executive order will help keep people healthy and safe. In the op-ed, Governor Stein reflects on recent tragedies across the state involving individuals struggling with mental illness, writing that “these tragedies demand that we do better. And we can.”

Last week, Governor Stein signed Executive Order 33 to strengthen coordination among the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Public Safety, Department of Adult Correction, and Office of State Human Resources. The order advances improvements across the behavioral health, criminal justice, and public safety systems, including supporting the behavioral health and public safety workforce, reforming the involuntary commitment process, addressing behavioral health needs for incarcerated people, and strengthening reentry supports.

Governor Stein notes that the executive order is not a “cure-all” but rather a needed step forward. He adds that with partnership from the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive state budget – one that fully funds North Carolinians’ essential needs like Medicaid, public safety, and strong public schools – North Carolina can take a more holistic approach to addressing mental health. As he writes, “Families need a way to treat a loved one who is in crisis. People who have made mistakes need a real second chance. And every North Carolinian needs to feel safe.”

North Carolina’s 2023-2025 biennium budget included a historic $835 million investment in behavioral health. Governor Stein continues to press the General Assembly to act on his $195 million public safety proposal, which allocates funding to address law enforcement staffing shortages. He also urges the legislature to fully fund Medicaid and restore mental health funding for inpatient and crisis care that was reduced last year.

Read Governor Stein’s op-ed here.