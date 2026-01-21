Iter Opus Selects Rochester for Headquarters in Historic Powers Building

Iter Opus Corporation - Technology Designed for Human Connection Iter Opus Signs Lease in Historic Powers Building Andrew Dimock, Co-Founder & CEO of Iter Opus

Iter Opus will open its HQ in Rochester in February 2026, investing in ethical AI, workforce innovation, and job creation.

Rochester has the talent, infrastructure, and civic momentum needed to support the next generation of tech companies. It is a place where advanced technologies like ours can grow, evolve, and thrive.” — Andrew Dimock, Co-Founder & CEO of Iter Opus

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iter Opus Corporation announced today that it will open its headquarters in Rochester, New York, in the historic Powers Building beginning February 1, 2026.The move reflects the company’s commitment to building ethical, human-centered technology while investing in regions poised for the next wave of middle-class job growth and innovation. Iter Opus selected Rochester as its headquarters due to the region’s deep technical talent, respected research institutions, and strong history of translating ideas into scalable industries. The company views Rochester as uniquely positioned to play a leading role in responsible technology development—combining innovation with community, industry, and workforce alignment.The company is currently developing Levii.io, its flagship platform. Levii.io is a private, AI-driven career and hiring system designed to reduce people being filtered out of opportunity while helping employers plan for real workforce needs.For individuals, the platform functions as an AI-powered career concierge—mapping skills, identifying viable pathways, and connecting users to roles tied to real hiring demand rather than high-volume applications.For employers, Levii.io converts hiring forecasts and skill requirements into skills-aligned talent pipelines, enabling more intentional, forward-looking workforce planning.Levii.io eliminates public profiles and social feeds, replacing transactional hiring with a guided, trust-based process focused on readiness, alignment, and long-term success. Through this approach, Iter Opus aims to humanize the future of work while supporting sustainable workforce development. As Iter Opus grows, the company plans to create high-quality jobs locally and engage with Rochester’s broader innovation and workforce ecosystem. A formal headquarters grand opening and community event is planned with additional details to be announced.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.