Valley Truck Opens Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, Expanding Service Capabilities for Columbus & Central Ohio

Announcing the launch of Valley Ford Pro Elite Service Center of Columbus Andy-O'Donnell, President of Valley Automotive Group Valley Ford Pro Elite Mobile Service Van

New 24-bay facility provides extended hours, mobile service, and all-makes capability for Class 1–7 commercial vehicles, helping fleets maximize uptime

We built this facility with one goal in mind—keep Columbus moving. From same-day diagnostics to on-site mobile repair, our team is here to reduce downtime and help our customers serve theirs.” — Andy O’Donell, President of Valley Automotive Group

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley Automotive Group is proud to announce the initial opening of its all-new Ford Pro™ Elite Commercial Service Center in Columbus, Ohio. Designed from the ground up to support the needs of commercial fleets of all sizes, this state-of-the-art facility brings faster turnaround, longer hours, and mobile servicing directly to businesses and municipalities in the Central Ohio region.Conveniently located just off I-270 between I-70 and I-71 in southwest Columbus, the new service center is built to handle Class 1–7 vehicles—including Ford and non-Ford models, gas, diesel, EVs, and commercial upfits. The facility will bring more than 50 new full-time jobs to Central Ohio and support the thousands of businesses that keep the state moving. With 24 oversized service bays and six mobile units serving a 75-mile radius, the launch marks a major step forward in commercial service coverage for the region.As the only Ford Pro Elite Service Center along I-70 between Columbus and Indianapolis, it fills a critical service gap for vehicle operators across the region.Fleet-First, Future-ReadyThe Columbus center is the first of two Ford Pro Elite locations that Valley Automotive Group will open nationally, joining Ford’s growing network of more than 65 Elite Service Centers across the U.S. Each center is Ford-certified, staffed with Ford-trained gas, diesel, EV and hybrid technicians, and backed by the Ford Pro Intelligence connected uptime system using connected data for fast vehicle diagnosis and resolution. This dedicated commercial service facility is an easy 15-minute drive from the Valley Ford Pro of Columbus dealership. It also offers onsite body and equipment installation and service support by partnering with Final Vehicle Solutions and Buckeye Body & Equipment.Future-ready and fleet-focused, the center is optimized for uptime with advanced diagnostics, mobile service, and digital tools that simplify service scheduling, fleet visibility, and preventative maintenance.Valley Ford Pro Elite Service Center – Key Features:● 24 Heavy-Duty bays with 30,000-lb lifts● Servicing all makes and models (Class 1–7)● Open six days a week with extended hours● Six mobile service vans● Certified technicians● Fleet-focused concierge service, digital tools, and uptime tracking● Body & equipment service and installation, including hydraulics expertiseWhether it’s a last-mile delivery van, a fleet of upfitted Super Duties, or a diesel box truck in need of mobile repair, the Valley Ford Pro Elite Service Center is built to deliver speed, reliability, and customer-first support.________________________________________Valley Ford Pro Elite Service Center of Columbus5454 Alkire RdColumbus, OH 43228To schedule fleet service, call: (614) 633-4473________________________________________About Valley Automotive GroupFounded in 1964, Valley Automotive Group is a family-owned network of dealerships and commercial service providers serving Ohio’s auto and trucking industries. The company includes multiple retail dealerships, two vehicle upfitting companies, and now the flagship Valley Ford Pro Elite Service Center of Columbus. This new facility reflects Valley’s long-standing commitment to innovation, uptime, and support for the trades, logistics, government, and small business fleets that power the region.________________________________________Ford Pro Media Contact:Courtney O’ConnorFord Pro Communications(771) 233-4419coconn34@ford.com________________________________________

