Changes in Ontario’s Workplace Safety Regulations Affect Corporate Wellness & Rehabilitation Programs

Dr. David Tam Treating a Client Dr. Wendy Zhou Consulting with a Client

Corporate wellness programs support workplace health. Now, changes in Ontario’s workplace safety regulations will affect corporate wellness programs.

Workplace health is evolving, and employers need solutions that are clinically grounded, sustainable, and designed for real people.” — Dr. David Tam

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario’s workplace safety regulatory landscape has transformed significantly in the last few years, with changes to occupational health and safety regulations directly impacting workplace injury claims.These changes include enhanced enforcement and penalties for workplace safety violations, expanded coverage for remote workers, improved protection for vulnerable workers and sector-specific safety campaigns.“For injured individuals, this expansion means that home-based workplace injuries are now formally recognized under Ontario occupational health and safety regulations. Workers experiencing repetitive strain injuries, ergonomic problems, or other health issues while working from home can pursue compensation through the standard workplace injury claims process.”- MK Law FirmThese changes are great news for workers, as there’s been a growing trend of people working remotely from home, especially in Ontario. According to Statistics Canada, 9 out of the top 15 cities where people work from home include cities in Ontario.The top 3 cities where people work remotely from home include:1. Ottawa-Gatineau: 34.2%2. Oshawa: 25.6%3. Toronto: 24.7%Now, people working from home will have the same protection from workplace injuries, ergonomic problems and other health issues. As a result, companies that invest in corporate wellness programs have to consider expanding their coverage to include these new changes in legislation.As companies continue to navigate the long-term impacts of hybrid work, rising burnout, and increased musculoskeletal strain, there’s a growing demand for accessible wellness solutions that combine prevention, performance and recovery. HealthyToDos Markham Health & Rehab Clinic , a trusted multi-disciplinary healthcare provider serving York Region and the Greater Toronto Area, is proud to launch their Corporate Wellness Program – a comprehensive program designed to help employers improve employee well-being, reduce workplace injuries, and streamline recovery for injured staff through integrated rehabilitation services.“At a time when employees are facing unprecedented levels of stress, posture-related pain, and chronic fatigue, workplaces are searching for realistic solutions. We’ve spoken with HR leaders who were quoted upwards of $10,000 for basic corporate wellness sessions. Our goal is to offer something better—programs that are clinically strong, accessible, and aligned with the real budgets and needs of today’s employers.”- Dr. David Tam, DC, RMT, Co-Founder and Clinic DirectorEvery year, The Association of Workers’ Compensation Boards of Canada calculates the “Lost Time Claim”, which is when injured workers are compensated for loss of wages following a work-related injury, or they receive compensation for permanent disability.From 2015 to 2022, the Lost Time Claim in Ontario rose by 66.5%.This is a significant increase in labour costs for Ontario employers. These labour costs can be reduced by investing in corporate wellness programs:“J&J’s [Johnson & Johnson] leaders estimate that wellness programs have cumulatively saved the company $250 million on health care costs over the past decade; from 2002 to 2008, the return was $2.71 for every dollar spent.”- Harvard Business ReviewFurthermore, employees with higher fitness levels experience injury recovery times that are 2.2 times shorter than their less fit counterparts (University of Illinois), resulting in faster returns to work.“Consistent with prior research, we find that lifestyle management interventions as part of workplace wellness programs can reduce risk factors, such as smoking, and increase healthy behaviors, such as exercise.”- Workplace Wellness Programs Study, NIHHealthyToDos Markham Health & Rehab Clinic’s new offerings bring together medical-grade assessment, hands-on therapy, naturopathic support, and workplace education to help employers care for their teams more effectively.HealthyToDos Corporate Wellness Strategy is designed around flexibility and clinical excellence, offering HR teams the ability to choose between:• One-time workshops• Quarterly wellness days• Annual corporate partnerships• Hybrid on-site + in-clinic programsCore components of the Corporate Wellness Program include:1. Clinical Assessment & Screening2. Injury Prevention & Active Rehabilitation3. Performance & Wellness Optimization4. Employee Education & EngagementHealthyToDos Markham Health & Rehab Clinic has established deep roots within the business and athletic community through partnerships with the Markham Board of Trade, the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs (ACCE), and local sports organizations, competitive athletes, and youthprograms.“Workplace health is evolving, and employers need solutions that are clinically grounded, sustainable, and designed for real people.”- Dr. David Tam-ENDS-ContactsHealthyToDos Markham Health & Rehab Clinic is a trusted multi-disciplinary healthcare provider serving York Region and the Greater Toronto Area, offering chiropractic care naturopathic medicine , IV therapy, massage therapy, athletic therapy, acupuncture, custom orthotics and bracing, WSIB workplace injury rehabilitation, and Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) rehabilitation services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.