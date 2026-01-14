CareMed Wellness Clinic Launches Edmonton’s First Nurse-Led Tiered Community Clinic Model

CareMed Wellness Clinic announces the launch of a nurse-led, tiered community care model designed to support individuals across Edmonton and Alberta.

CareMed was created for individuals who live in that vulnerable middle space — those who are not sick enough for the hospital, yet not fully safe at home without structured support.” — Karm Cheema, RN (Palliative & Regenerative Medicine), Co-Founder

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareMed Wellness Clinic announces the launch of a nurse-led, tiered community care model designed to support individuals across Edmonton and Alberta who require structured health monitoring, physician-prescribed IV treatments, and regenerative health services.Beginning February 1, 2026, CareMed will begin accepting patients into its community clinic.CareMed’s model was built around the clinical strengths of its multidisciplinary nursing team and a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and community-centred health support.The clinic provides structured oversight, preventative guidance, and continuity for individuals who may not require hospital care but benefit greatly from regular monitoring, stability planning, and coordinated support in their daily lives.Three Integrated Branches of Care1. Medical IV Treatments (Physician-Prescribed)CareMed offers physician-prescribed medical IV therapies at accessible pricing for the community.Services include: IV iron, and other medically indicated IV treatments ordered by licensed physicians.All infusions are administered by trained infusion nurses in a clinical setting designed for safety, comfort, and continuous monitoring.2. Nurse-Led Community Clinic & Home Health SupportThe foundation of CareMed is its nurse-led community clinic, supported by a multidisciplinary team that includes infusion nurses, community case managers, palliative-trained nurses, holistic health coaches, advanced foot care nurses, and a professional operations and health aide team.Registered Nurses provide structured assessments, vitals, functional and lifestyle reviews, and routine health check-ins. Clients are placed into one of three tiers:🟢 Green — Prevention & Health Check-InsRoutine health check-ins, early-change detection, lifestyle support, and guidance related to sleep, stress, and daily habits.🟡 Yellow — Ongoing Monitoring & Guided SupportFor individuals who benefit from regular RN follow-up, symptom tracking, functional observations, and structured monitoring.🟤 Mustard — Coordinated Complex SupportFor individuals with multiple or more complex needs that can be safely supported at home or in the community through close nursing oversight and integrated care planning.This tiered framework emphasizes prevention, early intervention, stability, and meaningful continuity — ensuring consistent support for individuals who need it most.3. Regenerative & Longevity CareCareMed’s regenerative and longevity services primarily focus on wellness IV drips and PRP treatments, which support cellular function, recovery, immunity, energy, and overall vitality.These IV therapies deliver clinical-grade vitamins, micronutrients, minerals, antioxidants, and compounds such as glutathione and NAD-support formulations directly into the bloodstream for enhanced absorption and targeted wellness benefits.In addition to IV therapy and PRP, CareMed offers select regenerative services — including hormonal and metabolic support programs, peptides, and exosome-based therapies — all provided under medical director oversight.This branch is rooted in regenerative medicine, emphasizing sustainable wellness, cellular resilience, and long-term functional health.A Strategic Location for Integrated Community CareCareMed Wellness Clinic is located in the Community Health Centre at 7319 29 Avenue NW, part of the Covenant Wellness Community — a multidisciplinary healthcare environment designed to bring complementary services together under one coordinated setting.The building includes family medicine, specialty clinics, diabetes and nutrition programs, cardiac rehabilitation, mental health services, diagnostic imaging, dental care, vision and hearing clinics, and pharmacy access.This location was chosen intentionally to enhance accessibility and support CareMed’s mission of delivering community-based care with strong links to nearby clinical and outpatient services.

