Announcing the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Titan 100 Transparent Shield Titan 100 logo

Announcing the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Honorees

The Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the nation. With bold vision and purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, innovation, and creating lasting impact in their communities.” — Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President, Titan CEO

ST. LOUIS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes St. Louis’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $18 billion in annual revenue and employ over 38,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $25 million in annual revenue.

“St. Louis’ Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond. With bold vision and unwavering purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, inspiring innovation, and creating lasting impact in their industries and communities. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the momentum they are generating for the future,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Spanning industries from information technology, hospital and health care, construction, manufacturing, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of St. Louis’s business community.

The 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Awards will be held on April 23, 2026, at The Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Adam Herman Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.

Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.

Abdul-Kaba Abdullah

Park Central Development Corporation

Nick Akers

Inzo Technologies

Paul Alexander*

Executive Wood Products, Inc.

Jim Allen

Karmak

Brandon Anderson

Associated General Contractors of Missouri

Tina Babel

Carmody MacDonald P.C.

Mitchell Baden

Royal Banks of Missouri

Lori Becker

Starkloff Disability Institute

Michael Benker

Banner Fire Equipment

Shashi Bhushan

YASH Technologies

Julie Blackerby

Ivy Cafe

Patricia Bosman

The Haven of Grace

George Brill

Talisen Technologies Inc.

Charles Brueggemann

Archford

Dr. Jared Bryson

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St Louis

Matt Bukhshtaber

CBRE

Brad Burns

Burns Holding Corp

Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver

Confluence Academies

Rick Coltrane

Coltrane Systems

Bryan Davis

Trinity Products

Marcus Ellis

Inspired LLC, INC

Mike England

St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School

Lathon Ferguson

The Little Bit Foundation

Latosha Fowlkes*

The Core Collective at Saint Vincent

Matt Frauenhoffer

Notion LLC (B2B Creative Agency)

Leslie Gill*

Rung for Women

Mark Goldenberg

Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.

Todd Goodrich

PARIC

Joey Goone

Utopia Experience

Eric Gorham

REJIS

David Greene

Big Toe Media, LLC

Beth Gunter

Spry Digital

Lusnail Haberberger*

LUZCO Technologies LLC

Doc Hamed

Yafa Enterprises

Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri & Kansas

Ed Herman*

Brown & Crouppen

Lindsey Hermes

BioSpan Technologies

Rachel Herren

Hess

Lauren Herring*

IMPACT Group

Jonathan Heslop

The Saint Louis Charcoal Company, LLC

Mike Hill

Big Rocks Manufacturing

Patricia Holmes

Independence Center

Thomas Carl Huster

KCI Construction Company

Kristy Jackson

Harris-Stowe State University Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Sarah Javier

Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA)

Jonathan Jerome

Heroes Care

Christianna Johaningmeyer

Architextures SP

Sharon John*

Build-A-Bear

Andwele Jolly

St. Louis Integrated Health Network

Andy Kirchner

NOTS Logistics

Han Ko

USAKO GROUP

David Kocs

TDK Technologies

Coles E. L'Hommedieu

Signature Medical Group

Chris LaRocca

Crushed Red

Daniel Lett

Bunzl Distribution Inc.

Tanya Lieber Waskiewicz

St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation

Scott Louis

LP Creative Studio

Dr. Lanette Madison

Covenant House Missouri

Karen Maurer

Krilogy Financial

Derrick Melton

St. Louis County Healthcare

Christopher Miller

ATB Technologies

Woody Miller

Winco Window

John Moriarty

e3 ConsultantsGROUP

Carl Navales

David Mason + Associates

Ashley Nelson

AITX (American Industrial Transport)

Lisa Nichols

Technology Partners

Lindsey Niemeier

TCARE, Inc.

Erika Nilles-Plumlee

StoneBridge Senior Living

Crystal Officer

Beverly Farm Foundation

Taryn Pulliam

GadellNet Consulting Services

Jim Roche*

WarrCloud, Inc.

Morteza Sahebkar

HomeWAV

Samir Salah

Unwired Products

Amanda Schroeder

GadellNet

Andrew Schwartz

AJ Adhesives, Inc

Shuntae Shields Ryan

United Way of Greater St. Louis

Steele Shippy

KNOWiNK

Shannon Shores

PremierU

Nicholas Smith

Monarch Fire Protection District

Joseph Sneed

Spiegelglass Construction Company

Steven Snodsmith

PLM Companies, Inc

JD Sosnoff

KMOV

Mike Spakowski

Atomicdust

Sara Stock

Stock Legal, LLC

Benjamin Strake

Premier Business Brokers

Cheryl Strickland

Choice Rehabilitation

Sunitha Thanjavuru

CEdge Inc

Dayakar Veerlapati

S2Tech

Jeff Wade

Asian American Chamber of Commerce Saint Louis

Eric Watkins

Abstrakt Marketing Group

Roy Whitley

Rx Outreach

Jennifer Williams

Saint Louis Closet Co.

R. Gregg Winn

Fabcoat

Gary Wood*

Artisan

Justin Woodard*

Woodard Cleaning & Restoration

Justin Woodard

Sysco St Louis

Michael Yates

Truck Centers, Inc.

Angela Zeng

Fulfill Food & Beverages bda Karviva Beverages

Stacey Zerban-Roth

Friendship Villages of St. Louis

Steve Zuber

BARBERMURPHY



About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. For more information, visit www.titan100.biz.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.