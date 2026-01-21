2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Honorees
Announcing the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Honorees
ST. LOUIS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.
The Titan 100 recognizes St. Louis’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.
Collectively, the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $18 billion in annual revenue and employ over 38,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $25 million in annual revenue.
“St. Louis’ Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond. With bold vision and unwavering purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, inspiring innovation, and creating lasting impact in their industries and communities. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the momentum they are generating for the future,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Spanning industries from information technology, hospital and health care, construction, manufacturing, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of St. Louis’s business community.
The 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Awards will be held on April 23, 2026, at The Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Adam Herman Partner at Wipfli.
In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.
Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.
Abdul-Kaba Abdullah
Park Central Development Corporation
Nick Akers
Inzo Technologies
Paul Alexander*
Executive Wood Products, Inc.
Jim Allen
Karmak
Brandon Anderson
Associated General Contractors of Missouri
Tina Babel
Carmody MacDonald P.C.
Mitchell Baden
Royal Banks of Missouri
Lori Becker
Starkloff Disability Institute
Michael Benker
Banner Fire Equipment
Shashi Bhushan
YASH Technologies
Julie Blackerby
Ivy Cafe
Patricia Bosman
The Haven of Grace
George Brill
Talisen Technologies Inc.
Charles Brueggemann
Archford
Dr. Jared Bryson
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St Louis
Matt Bukhshtaber
CBRE
Brad Burns
Burns Holding Corp
Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver
Confluence Academies
Rick Coltrane
Coltrane Systems
Bryan Davis
Trinity Products
Marcus Ellis
Inspired LLC, INC
Mike England
St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School
Lathon Ferguson
The Little Bit Foundation
Latosha Fowlkes*
The Core Collective at Saint Vincent
Matt Frauenhoffer
Notion LLC (B2B Creative Agency)
Leslie Gill*
Rung for Women
Mark Goldenberg
Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.
Todd Goodrich
PARIC
Joey Goone
Utopia Experience
Eric Gorham
REJIS
David Greene
Big Toe Media, LLC
Beth Gunter
Spry Digital
Lusnail Haberberger*
LUZCO Technologies LLC
Doc Hamed
Yafa Enterprises
Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri & Kansas
Ed Herman*
Brown & Crouppen
Lindsey Hermes
BioSpan Technologies
Rachel Herren
Hess
Lauren Herring*
IMPACT Group
Jonathan Heslop
The Saint Louis Charcoal Company, LLC
Mike Hill
Big Rocks Manufacturing
Patricia Holmes
Independence Center
Thomas Carl Huster
KCI Construction Company
Kristy Jackson
Harris-Stowe State University Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Sarah Javier
Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA)
Jonathan Jerome
Heroes Care
Christianna Johaningmeyer
Architextures SP
Sharon John*
Build-A-Bear
Andwele Jolly
St. Louis Integrated Health Network
Andy Kirchner
NOTS Logistics
Han Ko
USAKO GROUP
David Kocs
TDK Technologies
Coles E. L'Hommedieu
Signature Medical Group
Chris LaRocca
Crushed Red
Daniel Lett
Bunzl Distribution Inc.
Tanya Lieber Waskiewicz
St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation
Scott Louis
LP Creative Studio
Dr. Lanette Madison
Covenant House Missouri
Karen Maurer
Krilogy Financial
Derrick Melton
St. Louis County Healthcare
Christopher Miller
ATB Technologies
Woody Miller
Winco Window
John Moriarty
e3 ConsultantsGROUP
Carl Navales
David Mason + Associates
Ashley Nelson
AITX (American Industrial Transport)
Lisa Nichols
Technology Partners
Lindsey Niemeier
TCARE, Inc.
Erika Nilles-Plumlee
StoneBridge Senior Living
Crystal Officer
Beverly Farm Foundation
Taryn Pulliam
GadellNet Consulting Services
Jim Roche*
WarrCloud, Inc.
Morteza Sahebkar
HomeWAV
Samir Salah
Unwired Products
Amanda Schroeder
GadellNet
Andrew Schwartz
AJ Adhesives, Inc
Shuntae Shields Ryan
United Way of Greater St. Louis
Steele Shippy
KNOWiNK
Shannon Shores
PremierU
Nicholas Smith
Monarch Fire Protection District
Joseph Sneed
Spiegelglass Construction Company
Steven Snodsmith
PLM Companies, Inc
JD Sosnoff
KMOV
Mike Spakowski
Atomicdust
Sara Stock
Stock Legal, LLC
Benjamin Strake
Premier Business Brokers
Cheryl Strickland
Choice Rehabilitation
Sunitha Thanjavuru
CEdge Inc
Dayakar Veerlapati
S2Tech
Jeff Wade
Asian American Chamber of Commerce Saint Louis
Eric Watkins
Abstrakt Marketing Group
Roy Whitley
Rx Outreach
Jennifer Williams
Saint Louis Closet Co.
R. Gregg Winn
Fabcoat
Gary Wood*
Artisan
Justin Woodard*
Woodard Cleaning & Restoration
Justin Woodard
Sysco St Louis
Michael Yates
Truck Centers, Inc.
Angela Zeng
Fulfill Food & Beverages bda Karviva Beverages
Stacey Zerban-Roth
Friendship Villages of St. Louis
Steve Zuber
BARBERMURPHY
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. For more information, visit www.titan100.biz.
