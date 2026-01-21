Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,006 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,561 in the last 365 days.

2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Honorees

Announcing the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100

Titan 100 Transparent Shield

Titan 100 Transparent Shield

Titan 100 logo

Announcing the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Honorees

The Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the nation. With bold vision and purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, innovation, and creating lasting impact in their communities.”
— Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President, Titan CEO

ST. LOUIS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes St. Louis’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $18 billion in annual revenue and employ over 38,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $25 million in annual revenue.

“St. Louis’ Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond. With bold vision and unwavering purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, inspiring innovation, and creating lasting impact in their industries and communities. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the momentum they are generating for the future,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Spanning industries from information technology, hospital and health care, construction, manufacturing, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of St. Louis’s business community.

The 2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Awards will be held on April 23, 2026, at The Factory. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Adam Herman Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.

Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.

Abdul-Kaba Abdullah
Park Central Development Corporation

Nick Akers
Inzo Technologies

Paul Alexander*
Executive Wood Products, Inc.

Jim Allen
Karmak

Brandon Anderson
Associated General Contractors of Missouri

Tina Babel
Carmody MacDonald P.C.

Mitchell Baden
Royal Banks of Missouri

Lori Becker
Starkloff Disability Institute

Michael Benker
Banner Fire Equipment

Shashi Bhushan
YASH Technologies

Julie Blackerby
Ivy Cafe

Patricia Bosman
The Haven of Grace

George Brill
Talisen Technologies Inc.

Charles Brueggemann
Archford

Dr. Jared Bryson
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St Louis

Matt Bukhshtaber
CBRE

Brad Burns
Burns Holding Corp

Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver
Confluence Academies

Rick Coltrane
Coltrane Systems

Bryan Davis
Trinity Products

Marcus Ellis
Inspired LLC, INC

Mike England
St. Mary's South Side Catholic High School

Lathon Ferguson
The Little Bit Foundation

Latosha Fowlkes*
The Core Collective at Saint Vincent

Matt Frauenhoffer
Notion LLC (B2B Creative Agency)

Leslie Gill*
Rung for Women

Mark Goldenberg
Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.

Todd Goodrich
PARIC

Joey Goone
Utopia Experience

Eric Gorham
REJIS

David Greene
Big Toe Media, LLC

Beth Gunter
Spry Digital

Lusnail Haberberger*
LUZCO Technologies LLC

Doc Hamed
Yafa Enterprises

Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri & Kansas

Ed Herman*
Brown & Crouppen

Lindsey Hermes
BioSpan Technologies

Rachel Herren
Hess

Lauren Herring*
IMPACT Group

Jonathan Heslop
The Saint Louis Charcoal Company, LLC

Mike Hill
Big Rocks Manufacturing

Patricia Holmes
Independence Center

Thomas Carl Huster
KCI Construction Company

Kristy Jackson
Harris-Stowe State University Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Sarah Javier
Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA)

Jonathan Jerome
Heroes Care

Christianna Johaningmeyer
Architextures SP

Sharon John*
Build-A-Bear

Andwele Jolly
St. Louis Integrated Health Network

Andy Kirchner
NOTS Logistics

Han Ko
USAKO GROUP

David Kocs
TDK Technologies

Coles E. L'Hommedieu
Signature Medical Group

Chris LaRocca
Crushed Red

Daniel Lett
Bunzl Distribution Inc.

Tanya Lieber Waskiewicz
St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation

Scott Louis
LP Creative Studio

Dr. Lanette Madison
Covenant House Missouri

Karen Maurer
Krilogy Financial

Derrick Melton
St. Louis County Healthcare

Christopher Miller
ATB Technologies

Woody Miller
Winco Window

John Moriarty
e3 ConsultantsGROUP

Carl Navales
David Mason + Associates

Ashley Nelson
AITX (American Industrial Transport)

Lisa Nichols
Technology Partners

Lindsey Niemeier
TCARE, Inc.

Erika Nilles-Plumlee
StoneBridge Senior Living

Crystal Officer
Beverly Farm Foundation

Taryn Pulliam
GadellNet Consulting Services

Jim Roche*
WarrCloud, Inc.

Morteza Sahebkar
HomeWAV

Samir Salah
Unwired Products

Amanda Schroeder
GadellNet

Andrew Schwartz
AJ Adhesives, Inc

Shuntae Shields Ryan
United Way of Greater St. Louis

Steele Shippy
KNOWiNK

Shannon Shores
PremierU

Nicholas Smith
Monarch Fire Protection District

Joseph Sneed
Spiegelglass Construction Company

Steven Snodsmith
PLM Companies, Inc

JD Sosnoff
KMOV

Mike Spakowski
Atomicdust

Sara Stock
Stock Legal, LLC

Benjamin Strake
Premier Business Brokers

Cheryl Strickland
Choice Rehabilitation

Sunitha Thanjavuru
CEdge Inc

Dayakar Veerlapati
S2Tech

Jeff Wade
Asian American Chamber of Commerce Saint Louis

Eric Watkins
Abstrakt Marketing Group

Roy Whitley
Rx Outreach

Jennifer Williams
Saint Louis Closet Co.

R. Gregg Winn
Fabcoat

Gary Wood*
Artisan

Justin Woodard*
Woodard Cleaning & Restoration

Justin Woodard
Sysco St Louis

Michael Yates
Truck Centers, Inc.

Angela Zeng
Fulfill Food & Beverages bda Karviva Beverages

Stacey Zerban-Roth
Friendship Villages of St. Louis

Steve Zuber
BARBERMURPHY


About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. For more information, visit www.titan100.biz.

Darren Pettapiece
TitanCEO
+1 3039095446
DarrenP@TitanCEO.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026 St. Louis Titan 100 Honorees

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.