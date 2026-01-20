eflow client base surges 23% as trading complexity intensifies surveillance demands

Growth driven by convergence of automated trading, market volatility and heightened regulatory complexity across global markets

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eflow , a leading provider of regulatory compliance technology for financial services, today announces 23% client growth in 2025, as firms strengthen surveillance infrastructure to address complex and increasingly AI-driven trading and sophisticated regulatory demands. The expansion resulted in 56 new deployments of eflow's modular compliance software as financial institutions modernise monitoring capabilities in response to rapidly evolving market dynamics.The growth reflects mounting pressure on compliance and surveillance systems as firms navigate a combination of market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, and increasingly complex trading activity. Automated and algorithmic trading now underpins a significant proportion of global market activity, while the use of AI across financial services continues to expand. As regulators pursue more sophisticated market abuse typologies and place greater scrutiny on firms’ surveillance capabilities, traditional, rules-based monitoring tools are struggling to keep pace, driving increased investment in integrated, adaptive surveillance technology.Addressing the surveillance gapIn response to these challenges, eflow launched PATH AI to help compliance teams investigate trading alerts more efficiently through explainable, contextual insights delivered via a conversational interface. Users can analyse alert history, identify behavioural patterns, and generate audit-ready case summaries, with all data fully referenced and conversations tracked for reporting.eflow also enhanced its TZEC suite with new eComms surveillance and archiving modules, offering significant cost and deployment advantages. Data extraction is priced at $0.20 per GB versus up to $50 per GB from legacy providers, and full deployment can be completed in as little as 90 days.Adoption surges amid regulatory scrutinyeflow's 2025 client wins included Finalto, a global liquidity provider, and Mirae Asset Securities UK, both of which selected eflow's technology to centralise their trade surveillance and best execution monitoring. In total, 40 new or expanded client relationships contributed to 56 new system deployments across the company's product suite, reflecting both new client wins and broader adoption among existing customers, with 14% of current clients expanding their use of eflow’s technology.The company strengthened its technology capabilities through strategic partnerships with EXANTE, enhancing market data depth, and AI specialist DHI, enabling the integration of AI-generated risk scoring into its surveillance technology. To support accelerating demand, eflow made three strategic senior appointments: Kristian Frost Pedersen as Chief Financial Officer, Michael De Jongh as Chief Growth Officer, and Ross Pearson as Head of AI.Ben Parker, CEO at eflow, commented: “Our strong growth in 2025 reflects a clear market shift. Between geopolitical uncertainty, significant market volatility, and increasing regulatory complexity, firms can no longer rely on siloed surveillance as regulators target increasingly sophisticated manipulation and scrutiny of surveillance capabilities intensifies. Clients expanded their use of our platform, driving 56 new technology deployments in 2025 - clear evidence that an integrated approach delivers measurable value. As AI reshapes both trading behaviour and regulatory expectations, the firms that succeed in 2026 and beyond will be those investing in surveillance technology that can match this complexity while maintaining the transparency regulators demand.”eflow enters 2026 focused on expanding its presence in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific whilst advancing its position in AI-powered, explainable surveillance technology.ENDSAbout eflowFounded in 2004, eflow provides financial firms with technology solutions to help them comply with their regulatory requirements in a more streamlined, efficient and robust way. It offers award-winning solutions for market abuse surveillance, best execution, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.The company currently services over 140 clients across five continents, providing both buy-side and sell-side firms with highly configurable digital tools that are designed to keep them compliant and competitive in this ever-changing regulatory landscape. eflow’s regulatory solutions are delivered through a PATH, a unique digital ecosystem that offers the speed, convenience and efficiency of off-the-shelf software, combined with a level of customisation that is typically only associated with a bespoke platform.

