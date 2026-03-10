Cloudhouse launches Outage Calculator as enterprises struggle to control the real cost of IT change

Cloudhouse Outage Calculator

Cloudhouse’s new service reveals the true business cost of unmanaged IT change before it becomes an outage, audit failure, or business incident

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudhouse , the UK leader in application modernisation and change control software, today announced the launch of its new Outage Cost Calculator , a free online tool designed to help organisations quantify the true financial impact of IT outages and operational disruption.While downtime is widely recognised as a technical risk, its business impact is rarely quantifiable. The Outage Cost Calculator converts outage exposure into a clear, credible financial figure – giving technology, risk, and business leaders a shared view of what failure actually costs their organisation.The launch comes as enterprises face mounting operational pressure driven by modernisation programmes, platform upgrades, and accelerating change across complex IT estates. Industry studies consistently show that around four in five IT incidents and outages are linked to change, misconfiguration or human error – highlighting that it is not technology failure alone that creates disruption, but the way change is introduced and controlled.At the same time, the cost of disruption continues to rise. Recent industry research shows that unplanned IT downtime now costs an average of over $14,000 per minute, rising to over $23,000 per minute for large enterprises. The median outage costs in the UK and Ireland now reach $38 million per year.Despite these figures, many organisations still struggle to translate operational fragility into an executive-level business case for action. By combining industry benchmarks with organisation-specific inputs, the calculator empowers leaders to:- Quantify the financial exposure created by unplanned IT outages- Compare their outage risk against peers and regional benchmarks- Support investment decisions by translating technical risk into business impact- Strengthen executive and board-level conversations around operational resilience and transformation risk“Most outages are not caused by dramatic system failures. They start with unmanaged change,” said Mat Clothier, CEO at Cloudhouse. “Every major incident, audit failure or delayed transformation programme has the same root cause – change taking place inside complex environments without sufficient visibility and control. The Outage Cost Calculator helps organisations see what failure really costs the business, so they can prioritise the controls that prevent change from becoming an incident.”By making the financial impact of failure visible, Cloudhouse aims to help organisations move from reactive firefighting to proactive control.The Cloudhouse Outage Cost Calculator is available now and can be accessed here ENDSAbout Cloudhouse:Founded in 2010, Cloudhouse helps organisations make change safe, repeatable, and provable across complex application estates – wherever they run. Its three proven solutions – Alchemy, Foundry and Guardian – help enterprises keep critical systems stable while modernising at pace.Alchemy removes risk from forced platform change by enabling business-critical and incompatible applications to run unchanged on modern, supported environments. Foundry industrialises application delivery by automating packaging at scale across Windows and Linux. Guardian provides continuous visibility of configuration state and drift, helping teams evidence control, support audits, and reduce operational risk.Cloudhouse is trusted by organisations including GE Healthcare, National Australia Bank, and HM Government to cut cost and complexity while improving resilience, compliance confidence, and operational stability.

