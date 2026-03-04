7 in 10 global regulatory leaders say AI boom will drive new compliance risks in the next year

eflow report

Nearly three in ten firms (29%) do not currently have a formal strategy for how AI will be used as part of trade surveillance, or do not plan to use AI at all

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eflow , a leading provider of regulatory compliance technology for financial services, today launched its Global Trends in Market Abuse and Trade Surveillance Report 2026, providing a global snapshot of the emerging risks reshaping compliance teams’ priorities – and the growing expectations placed on both firms and regulators.The report, based on research with 300 senior regulatory compliance decision makers in Europe, North America and APAC, reveals that AI has become the dominant emerging compliance risk, with nearly seven in ten (69%) financial services firms saying the accelerated adoption of AI will drive compliance issues in the next 12 months. Alongside this, regulatory uncertainty (65%) and geopolitical instability (54%) continue to intensify pressure on compliance and surveillance teams.AI-driven risk and readiness gapsWhile concern around AI is rising rapidly, most firms remain at an early stage of operational maturity. Only 16% of firms have fully deployed AI within their trade surveillance operations today, despite widespread expectation that AI-enabled surveillance will become a core regulatory expectation in the coming years. A further 31% of firms are actively rolling out AI in specific areas, while 24% plan deployment within the next 12 to 24 months.However, strategic readiness remains uneven. Nearly three in ten firms (29%) do not currently have a formal strategy for how AI will be used as part of their trade surveillance strategy, or do not plan to use AI at all.Regulatory uncertainty and market complexityRegulatory pressure remains a defining feature of the compliance landscape in 2026. Almost two thirds of firms (65%) identify increasing regulatory uncertainty as a major compliance risk, rising to 75% among U.S. firms, compared with 63% in the UK. More than half of regulatory leaders (53%) also cite keeping pace with regulatory change as one of their top market abuse and surveillance concerns.The report highlights clear regional differences. U.S. firms are more likely than their UK peers to flag regulatory uncertainty and crypto markets as key drivers of future compliance risk. Integrating trade and electronic communications surveillance also remains a significant challenge for U.S. organisations, cited by 58% of firms, compared with 40% across the rest of the world.Ben Parker, co-founder and CEO at eflow, commented: “AI is now reshaping both how markets operate and how misconduct can emerge. Our 2026 findings show that firms clearly recognise this shift, but many are still building the foundations needed to deploy AI responsibly and effectively within their trade surveillance operations. At the same time, regulatory uncertainty and ongoing market volatility continue to place compliance teams under sustained pressure. Stronger collaboration between firms and regulators will be essential to ensure innovation can progress without undermining market integrity.”A growing call for closer collaborationAs regulatory expectations continue to evolve, firms are increasingly calling for stronger and more transparent relationships with regulators. Half of firms (50%) believe that closer collaboration between regulators and compliance teams would best support the goal of balancing market integrity and growth, while 47% want greater transparency around regulatory expectations and enforcement actions.The full 2026 Market Abuse and Trade Surveillance Report is available to download here ENDSAbout eflowFounded in 2004, eflow provides financial firms with technology solutions to help them comply with their regulatory requirements in a more streamlined, efficient and robust way. It offers award-winning solutions for market abuse surveillance, best execution, transaction-cost analysis, transaction reporting and eComms surveillance.The company currently services over 140 clients across five continents, providing both buy-side and sell-side firms with highly configurable digital tools that are designed to keep them compliant and competitive in this ever-changing regulatory landscape. eflow’s regulatory solutions are delivered through a PATH, a unique digital ecosystem that offers the speed, convenience and efficiency of off-the-shelf software, combined with a level of customisation that is typically only associated with a bespoke platform.

