Tuesday, January 20, 2026

CANADA, January 19 - Note: All times local and subject to change

9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a Country Strategy Dialogue at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Closed to media

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Note for media:

4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation during a special plenary session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Note for media:

7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at a welcome dinner for the Open Forum at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Closed to media

