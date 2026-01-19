Tuesday, January 20, 2026
CANADA, January 19 - Note: All times local and subject to change
9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a Country Strategy Dialogue at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured conversation during a special plenary session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at a welcome dinner for the Open Forum at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
