Governor Mills Statement Honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

“In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. wrote ‘Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.’

“As we pause today to honor Dr. King’s life and legacy — at a time when too many of our neighbors are feeling afraid and uncertain about the future — may we all find inspiration in Dr. King’s enduring call to bring light where there is darkness by lifting one another up and building a state and nation rooted in dignity, compassion, and respect.

“Let us work hand in hand until we can look up to see the thousands of radiant stars, the scintillating beauty and the light of justice in our community, in our state, in our nation, in our world."

