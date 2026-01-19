Industry Analyst, Columnist help’s marketing execs increase visibility amid AI, 5G, wireless, telecom disruption

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry” — Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Analyst and Tech Columnist Jeff Kagan, long recognized as a leading authority on wireless, 5G, AI , telecom, and emerging technologies, is announcing new opportunities to help executives and companies better understand and increase their marketplace visibility and competitive positioning.Today, as new technology like artificial intelligence radically transforms traditional sectors, important shifts in executive thinking, understanding and marketplace reach must be accomplished for companies to succeed going forward.With a prolific career spanning four decades, Jeff Kagan has written thousands of columns for leading news platforms and has appeared as a guest expert across major national and local television networks, as well as investor-focused media channels.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin underscores Kagan’s influence, writing in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars: “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan’s work bridges complex technology trends with clear, practical insight for business leaders, investors, and customers.Kagan says, “Just like I worked with and helped the wireless, telecom and cable TV service provider industry transform from a large number of smaller, regional carriers to a handful of large, national providers over the past twenty-years, now AI has begun the same journey. Again, this presents both real opportunity and challenge for companies and leaders who are alert and have a plan.”Today, the lessons Kagan has learned enables him to help companies of all sizes stand out in an increasingly crowded and noisy marketplace. By applying proven strategies developed through decades of industry observation and media engagement, he helps executives communicate their value more effectively as markets rapidly evolve.Kagan’s expertise and ability to simplify complex industry shifts have made him a trusted resource for media outlets, business executives, investors, and technology decision-makers.He seeks to engage with executives leading innovative companies and technologies to help bring their stories to the broader marketplace.“Today, as artificial intelligence continues to transform industry after industry, the challenge represents both a significant growth opportunity and a real risk, depending on how it is managed by company leadership,” says Jeff Kagan.As AI, 5G, and next-generation technologies reshape competitive landscapes, gaining visibility with trusted industry analysts and media voices has become increasingly important to reach customers, investors and workers.Getting on Kagan’s radar helps companies cut through the noise and gain meaningful exposure during this time of rapid and uncertain transformation.“The communications and technology landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace,” Kagan adds. “AI is transforming every company and every industry very quickly. That is what makes this a confusing time, full of great opportunity and risk.”“My goal is to help companies stay ahead of the competitive curve by providing expert analysis and increased visibility through an established, trusted industry brand,” Kagan says.Executives seeking expert-driven insight and increased market visibility are invited to connect with Jeff Kagan to explore collaboration opportunities.To view a sampling of Jeff Kagan’s work, search “Jeff Kagan” on Google under All and News.Contact InformationJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite: www.jeffKAGAN.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based industry analyst, columnist, consultant, influencer, and keynote speaker. For more than 40 years, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.###

