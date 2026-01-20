Reebok Work Introduces Lite Plus 4 Safety Shoes Designed to Reduce Foot Fatigue

Lite Plus 4 Work

FuelFoam cushioning, advanced protection, and an ultra-light feel, without compromising safety.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok Safety footwear in Europe and Reebok Workwear, introduces the Lite Plus 4 Safety series. These lightweight, athletic safety shoes are designed to reduce foot fatigue on the job. Powered by Reebok’s responsive FuelFoam™ midsole, Lite Plus 4 Work delivers lasting cushioning and energy return without added weight. The midsole’s arch-shaped design provides enhanced support and stability for long days on the job.

The Lite Plus 4 Safety protective toe package is available in three men’s styles (IB5101, IB5106, IB5107) and includes the following features:

- Water resistant, breathable Exofuse upper for comfort and flexibility (IB5101 only)

- MemoryTech removable cushion footbed that adapts to the contours of the foot for immediate relief

- FuelFoam lightweight midsole with an all-surface, grippy slip resistant rubber skin outsole

- XTR® extra wide composite toe caps protect the toes without crowding and constricting the toes from moving freely and fully in any direction

- ESD protection to safely dissipate electrostatic charge

- Slip Resistant on dry, wet, and oily surfaces

The Lite Plus 4 Safety series expands the Reebok Work safety footwear lineup with a focus on lightweight construction and athletic styling, reflecting ongoing product development aimed at balancing protection, comfort, and performance in industrial and occupational settings.

Retailers who would like to purchase, learn more about, or view marketing and sell-through support for the Lite Plus 4 Safety Series for stores, online sites, or trucks, visit: https://warson.widencollective.com/portals/8prdcvd0/EuropeReebokSafetyPortal

To learn more about Warson Brands, visit the new site at https://warsonbrands.eu.



About Reebok Work

Reebok Work is a category of Reebok, a brand of Authentic Brands Group (corporate.authentic.com). Reebok is committed to inspiring and enabling athletic performance and achievement through innovative product design. The Reebok brand encourages the continual pursuit of fitness and well-being. Reebok

empowers people to be fit…fit for life. Reebok Work takes this pursuit, enabling fitness and flexibility for work: at the factory, in the field, and on the jobsite. Reebok is fit for the way you work. Learn more at https://reebokwork.com.

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands offers a portfolio of 10 safety footwear brands and over 800 styles of safety footwear. We have been in the occupational and tactical footwear business since 1988. We design and engineer footwear for nearly every occupation on the planet. With us, designing and crafting occupational and uniform footwear isn’t just a sideline, it’s our passion, our one and only business. Our mission is performance, from our shoe design and production to our distribution to our service and marketing support. The better our shoes and team performs, the better our customers perform. It’s that simple. To learn more, visit https://warsonbrands.com.

Media Contact: Sam Sproull

smsproull@warsonbrands.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.