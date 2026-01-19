Lithosphere Expands Ecosystem Intelligence Layer to Accelerate Builder Adoption

Ecosystem intelligence and tooling for blockchain developers

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithosphere , an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability and automation, announced the expansion of its ecosystem intelligence layer to accelerate builder adoption across the network. The expanded framework is designed to improve how projects are surfaced, contextualized, and supported, creating a clearer and more efficient environment for developers building decentralized applications across multiple chains.The enhanced ecosystem intelligence layer improves how applications, services, and infrastructure are organized within the Lithosphere network. By providing clearer insight into active projects and ecosystem activity, the platform enables builders to gain meaningful visibility while helping participants navigate the ecosystem more effectively. These improvements reduce fragmentation and encourage stronger engagement between developers and the broader community.Lithosphere’s ecosystem intelligence layer is closely integrated with its automated and cross-chain infrastructure, supporting smoother onboarding and better alignment with network standards. Builders gain streamlined access to tools and shared resources, while users benefit from improved clarity around how projects interact and evolve within the ecosystem.This approach supports Lithosphere’s broader objective of simplifying multichain development through AI-driven insight and automation.“Ecosystem intelligence is a key driver of builder adoption,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By expanding this layer, Lithosphere is creating a more intuitive and scalable foundation that helps developers adopt the network faster and build with confidence.”The expansion of the ecosystem intelligence layer reflects Lithosphere’s ongoing roadmap to deliver scalable, AI-enhanced infrastructure that supports sustainable ecosystem growth and long-term network participation.About LithosphereLithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to enable scalable cross-chain applications and decentralized ecosystems. By integrating deep learning technology with decentralized infrastructure, Lithosphere provides automated tools and standards that empower developers, communities, and multichain innovation. The LITHO token supports network operations, governance, and ecosystem participation.

