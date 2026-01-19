Lake.com and OwnerRez Announce Integration to Simplify Vacation Rental Management

Lake.com and OwnerRez Partnership Lake.com logo, lakeside vacation rental platform Lakehouse

OwnerRez and Lake.com team up to simplify vacation rental management and boost exposure for lake, cabin, and beach properties through seamless integration.

For those who manage properties near the water, distributing those properties on Lake.com is a perfect fit.” — David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, the leading platform for near-the-water vacation rentals , has partnered with OwnerRez, an internationally recognized vacation rental channel manager, PMS, and website provider, to deliver a seamless, time-saving integration for property managers and hosts.The integration enables property managers to connect their OwnerRez accounts directly to Lake.com, making it simple to sync listings, calendars, and reservations while reaching a highly targeted audience of travelers seeking lakehouses, cabins , cottages, and beach homes.Integration Highlights:1) Centralized Management – Manage listings, availability, and guest communications in OwnerRez while automatically updating your Lake.com presence.2) Expanded Reach – Access Lake.com’s audience of lakehouse , cabin, cottage, and beach house travelers, with properties showcased on travel guides of 1,400+ lakes and 4,000+ national and state parks.3) Seamless Guest Experience – Keep guests informed with consistent, timely communications and accurate availability.“OwnerRez is a trusted leader in property management software, and this integration is a natural fit,” said David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com. “When we first launched Lake.com, we heard from OwnerRez property managers asking for the integration. Clearly, they have loyal customers who are looking to leverage their system while also gaining as much visibility as possible for their properties. And for those who manage properties near the water, distributing those properties on Lake.com is a perfect fit.”Paul Hall, Head of Partnerships & Marketing at OwnerRez, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Lake.com and extend our advanced property management solutions to their community. This partnership is a perfect alignment of our commitment to empowering property owners with the best tools and services."Getting Started is Simple:1) In OwnerRez, confirm Lake.com is an active channel and your properties are marked “Included.”2) Run the Listing Quality Analyzer tool to ensure there are no errors.3) Log in to Lake.com, switch to Host view, and navigate to “Connections.”4) Select OwnerRez, click “Connect,” review permissions, and approve.Listings typically sync within 30 seconds, and calendar availability and pricing updates every five minutes.About Lake.comLake was founded by a husband-and-wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Since its launch, Lake has been dedicated to offering thousands of cabins, cottages, and vacation homes along the shores of picturesque lakes across North America and Europe. Using advanced tools and features, Lake is building the next-generation platform for outdoor travel. For more information, please visit https://www.lake.com About OwnerRezOwnerRez is a fast, flexible vacation rental software provider offering channel management, PMS, accounting, CRM, messaging, and website solutions for property managers worldwide.

