Lake.com Launches Lake Best Rate: A Best Rate Guarantee for Travelers Who Book Waterfront Stays Direct

Lakehouse

Lake Best Rate helps travelers book waterfront stays with confidence: no guest fees, 75K+ properties, and rate matching.

Lake Best Rate is a straightforward commitment: book on Lake.com, get the best public rate on eligible stays, and if we're wrong, we'll make it right. It's that simple.” — David Ciccarelli, Co-Founder and CEO, Lake.com

TORONTO, CANADA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, the vacation rental marketplace dedicated exclusively to stays and experiences by the water, today announced Lake Best Rate — a best rate guarantee that gives travelers confidence to stop searching and start planning their lake trip. Guests who book directly on Lake.com are guaranteed the best publicly available rate on eligible stays, or Lake will match it.The launch marks a meaningful step in Lake.com's effort to make waterfront travel easier, more transparent, and more rewarding for the families, couples, and outdoor travelers who book through its platform of 75,000+ properties across 10,000+ destinations in North America and Europe.Why Now: Travelers Are Exhausted by the SearchPlanning a vacation has never been more complicated — or more time-consuming.According to research by Expedia Group, U.S. travelers visit an average of 277 pages of travel content in the 45 days before booking a trip. They switch between tabs, compare platforms, and second-guess rates at the exact moment they should be pressing "Book Now."That last-mile hesitation is costly. Travel booking abandonment rates are frequently cited at 80–90%, with the fear of finding a better deal elsewhere as a primary reason travelers walk away at checkout.Lake Best Rate is designed to answer that moment directly: stop searching. Book on Lake.com. If you find the same eligible stay publicly available for less within 24 hours, we will review and match it.What Lake Best Rate IsLake Best Rate is Lake.com's commitment to travelers that eligible stays booked directly on Lake.com carry the best publicly available rate.How it works:A traveler finds and books an eligible stay on Lake.com.If that traveler finds the same property available for a lower publicly listed rate elsewhere within 24 hours of booking, they submit a claim.Lake.com reviews the claim and matches the lower rate if it qualifies.What qualifies: The lower rate must be for the same property, same dates, same guest count, and must be publicly viewable and currently available at the time of the claim. Opaque rates, member-only prices, loyalty rewards rates, coupon or promo codes, package bundles, and rates found within 24 hours of check-in do not qualify.What Lake.com Is Doing DifferentlyLake.com already charges guests no platform or service fee. Guests see the nightly rate plus any host-set fees — nothing added on top by Lake.com itself. Lake Best Rate builds on that foundation.Where most large travel platforms layer booking fees of 10–15% onto the guest's total, Lake.com does not. Lake Best Rate reinforces that positioning: travelers are not just getting the best rate — they are getting a rate that was never inflated by a platform surcharge to begin with.This matters at a moment when travelers are increasingly skeptical about the total cost of booking through third-party sites. Research on consumer cart abandonment consistently points to two friction points: price uncertainty and trust. Lake Best Rate addresses both.Lake.com is also purpose-built for waterfront travel specifically — lake houses, cabins, cottages, and waterfront escapes. It does not compete to be everything to everyone. The platform focuses on the 75,000+ properties that belong by the water, in destinations like Lake Tahoe, the Finger Lakes, the Ozarks, Broken Bow, and the Pocono Mountains.A Note from Lake.com's Founder"We hear from families who spent days comparing prices across a dozen different tabs before booking their lake trip — and even then, they weren't sure they made the right call. That kind of friction takes the joy out of planning something that should feel exciting. Lake Best Rate is a straightforward commitment: book on Lake.com, get the best public rate on eligible stays, and if we're wrong, we'll make it right. It's that simple. We want people to close the tabs and get back to looking forward to the dock, the sunset, and the water."— David Ciccarelli, Co-Founder and CEO, Lake.comKey Facts at a GlanceLake.com is a water-focused vacation rental marketplace launched in 2023, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with a U.S. office in New York.75,000+ properties listed across 10,000+ destinations in North America and Europe.No guest platform or service fee — guests pay the nightly rate plus host-set fees only.Lake Best Rate guarantees the best publicly available rate on eligible stays booked directly on Lake.com.Guests who find a lower publicly listed rate for the same eligible stay within 24 hours of booking can submit a claim for a rate match.Lake.com is pacing toward 2,000,000 visitors in 2026.Claim eligibility requires: same property, same dates, same guest count, publicly available rate, submitted within 24 hours of booking.How Lake Best Rate Helps TravelersThe biggest benefit of Lake Best Rate is permission to stop hunting.U.S. travelers are visiting an average of 277 pages of travel content before booking a trip. A meaningful share of those visits happen after a property has already been chosen — the traveler is simply confirming they are not overpaying. Lake Best Rate resolves that question before it becomes a spiral.Families get more value, not more complexity.For families planning a lake week — two adults, kids, maybe a dog — the cost of a waterfront rental is already a significant commitment. Adding platform fees, service charges, and price uncertainty makes it worse. Lake.com removes the platform fee and now backs eligible stays with a rate match guarantee. Families can book knowing the price they see reflects what they actually pay.Pet owners and outdoor travelers get clearer economics.Lake.com is built for the way families actually travel: with pets, with gear, in drive-to destinations. The platform's inventory skews toward cabins with decks, lake houses with docks, and cottages with open land — the kinds of properties that suit four-legged companions and outdoor weekends. Lake Best Rate makes the financial side of that planning one less variable to manage.How Lake Best Rate Helps HostsLake Best Rate supports hosts by reinforcing the value of being listed and bookable directly on Lake.com — rather than having travelers bounce across multiple platforms before deciding.For hosts enrolled in Lake.com's Premium or Portfolio Memberships, Lake Best Rate integrates with direct booking tools that allow guests to complete bookings without intermediaries. Featured listing hosts already benefit from 0% commission on direct bookings. Lake Best Rate gives hosts a marketplace signal that helps justify the direct-booking case to price-sensitive guests.For standard listing hosts, Lake Best Rate reinforces the platform's trust credentials — making Lake.com a more credible place for guests to land and stay.About Lake.comLake.com was founded by a husband‑and‑wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Today, the platform features more than 75,000 vacation homes across North America and Europe, with a focus on transparent pricing, no guest fees, and family- and pet-friendly stays. By combining trusted destination guidance with a purpose-

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