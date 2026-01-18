Jumpstart your January with Whole Health

Start 2026 strong with SMART goals and support from VA Whole Health

January brings a mix of reflection and anticipation—the old year fades and a new one begins with fresh opportunities. For many Veterans transitioning from military service to civilian life, this time can feel both exciting and uncertain. The good news: You don’t have to navigate it alone. VA Whole Health is here to help you focus on what matters most to you, not just what’s the matter with you.

New year, new mission

Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that puts you at the center of your health decisions, supporting your physical, emotional and mental well-being through personalized care plans. Whether your goals involve fitness, relationships or finding purpose after service, Whole Health provides tools and partners to help you succeed.

Be SMART about your goals

Instead of vague resolutions, try setting a SMART goal—one that is:

Specific.

Measurable.

Action-oriented.

Realistic.

Timed.

A SMART goal is a cornerstone of your personal health plan and connects directly to your Mission, Aspiration and Purpose (MAP)—the things that make your life meaningful. Whether it’s improving nutrition, practicing mindfulness or reconnecting with a hobby, a SMART goal turns intention into action: Living your life to the fullest should be your new mission post-service. Whole Health is about finding that mission and giving Veterans the tools to achieve it.

Start your journey with Whole Health

Whole Health is accessible anytime, anywhere. Veterans can explore resources and services both in person and virtually through:

Whole Health coaching: Personalized support to help you stay on track.

Complementary and integrative health services, such as acupuncture, yoga or mindfulness.

The Live Whole Health app: A convenient way to set goals, track progress, and stay motivated.

To get started, visit VA Whole Health: Get Involved and connect with your local VA care team.

Here’s to your Whole Health in 2026—a year to set meaningful goals, find balance and build a healthier future.