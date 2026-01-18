St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000511
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/17/26 at 1136 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
ACCUSED: Timothy Egan
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
VIOLATION: Stalking
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/17/26 at approximately 1136 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a citizen dispute in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Timothy Egan (47) of Lunenburg had committed the offense of stalking after multiple reports had been made based on his behavior over the last several weeks. Egan was released and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/23/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/26 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
