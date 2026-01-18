St. Johnsbury Barracks / Stalking

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4000511

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/17/26 at 1136 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Egan

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION: Stalking

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/17/26 at approximately 1136 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to the report of a citizen dispute in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Timothy Egan (47) of Lunenburg had committed the offense of stalking after multiple reports had been made based on his behavior over the last several weeks. Egan was released and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 02/23/2026 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/26 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED – N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

