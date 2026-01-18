Monday, January 19, 2026
CANADA, January 18 - Note: All times local and subject to change
Doha, Qatar
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Zurich, Switzerland.
Closed to media
Zurich, Switzerland
4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Zurich, Switzerland.
Note for media:
