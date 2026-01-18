Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / School Bus Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B2000268                                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller

STATION: VSP- Royalton                                          

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1-17-26 / 1805

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: Royalton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 3 Southbound offramp

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:         Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet and slushy

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brittani Pontier

AGE: 26     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: School Bus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to mirrors

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1-17-26, at approximately 1805, Vermont State Police - Royalton responded to a report of a school bus crash on the I-89 Southbound exit 3 off-ramp. Troopers located a school bus that had slid off into the grassy area between the southbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp. Troopers identified the operator as Brittani Pontier who advised the bus slid of as she attempted to negotiate the ramp. Onboard the bus were 10 students and one coach returning from a dance recital. No one was injured and the there were no other vehicles involved. The bus was brought back onto the roadway and was able to continue on.

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

