Royalton Barracks / School Bus Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B2000268
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller
STATION: VSP- Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 1-17-26 / 1805
STREET: I-89 South
TOWN: Royalton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 3 Southbound offramp
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet and slushy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brittani Pontier
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: School Bus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to mirrors
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR:
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 1-17-26, at approximately 1805, Vermont State Police - Royalton responded to a report of a school bus crash on the I-89 Southbound exit 3 off-ramp. Troopers located a school bus that had slid off into the grassy area between the southbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp. Troopers identified the operator as Brittani Pontier who advised the bus slid of as she attempted to negotiate the ramp. Onboard the bus were 10 students and one coach returning from a dance recital. No one was injured and the there were no other vehicles involved. The bus was brought back onto the roadway and was able to continue on.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
