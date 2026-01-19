SOLARLINK GROUP INC WINS OUTSTANDING ENGINEERING AWARD AT CES SPEED AWARD

CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOLARLINK GROUP INC, a U.S.-based solar energy company headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada, today announced that it has been named a recipient of the Outstanding Engineering Award at the CES 2026 SPEED Award, recognizing the company’s excellence in large-scale solar engineering, utility-scale project execution, and advanced photovoltaic manufacturing.The award recognizes Solarlink Group Inc’s achievements in the development, EPC execution, and domestic manufacturing of utility-scale solar energy solutions that support the rapid expansion of renewable energy infrastructure across the United States. The recognition highlights the company’s vertically integrated business model spanning solar farm development, engineering–procurement–construction (EPC), and U.S.-based solar module production.Award HighlightsThe Outstanding Engineering Award honors companies that demonstrate exceptional technical execution, system integration, and real-world deployment of advanced engineering solutions. Solarlink Group Inc was recognized for its ability to deliver bankable, high-performance solar farms while strengthening the U.S. solar supply chain through domestic photovoltaic manufacturing aligned with federal energy policy objectives.By integrating project development, EPC expertise, and in-house manufacturing, Solarlink delivers scalable solar solutions optimized for efficiency, reliability, and long-term asset performance.Advanced Manufacturing Capability in NevadaSolarlink Group Inc operates a 360,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada, which is currently the only solar module manufacturing plant in the State of Nevada. The facility has an annual production capacity of 2 GW and is designed to support high-volume, utility-scale deployment.The factory is equipped to manufacture advanced photovoltaic modules using both TOPCon and PERC technology platforms, enabling Solarlink to meet diverse project requirements and evolving market demand for high-efficiency solar modules.All modules produced at the facility are Made in the USA and are designed to comply with Domestic Content requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), supporting eligibility for federal tax incentives and enhancing project economics for utility-scale developers and investors.Utility-Scale Solar Development and EPC ExecutionSolarlink Group Inc’s core business focuses on:· Utility-scale solar farm development· Full-scope EPC services· Domestic solar module manufacturingThe company is actively developing multiple large-scale solar farm projects in Texas, one of the fastest-growing utility-scale solar markets in the United States. These projects leverage Solarlink’s integrated development, EPC, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate construction timelines, control supply chain risk, and ensure compliance with IRA-related domestic sourcing requirements.Alignment with IRA, Energy Security, and Domestic Supply Chain GoalsSolarlink Group Inc’s Nevada manufacturing facility and U.S.-based project portfolio directly support the objectives of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by:· Expanding domestic clean energy manufacturing capacity· Supporting Domestic Content compliance for utility-scale solar projects· Reducing reliance on overseas photovoltaic supply chains· Creating skilled manufacturing and construction jobs in the United StatesThrough its integrated approach, Solarlink enables project owners to maximize available federal tax credits while contributing to U.S. energy security and long-term decarbonization goals.About SOLARLINK GROUP INCSolarlink Group Inc is a solar energy company headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in utility-scale solar farm development, EPC services, and domestic solar module manufacturing. The company operates Nevada’s only solar module manufacturing facility with 2 GW of annual capacity, producing high-efficiency TOPCon and PERC modules that are Made in the USA and aligned with IRA Domestic Content requirements. Solarlink Group Inc is actively developing large-scale solar projects across Texas and other strategic U.S. markets, delivering scalable and bankable clean energy solutions for the future.

