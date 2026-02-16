ANTA Opens Beverly Hills Flagship, Strengthening Direct U.S. Market Presence

(ANTA Opens Beverly Hills Flagship, Marking Major Step in Global Expansion and Direct U.S. Market Entry)

CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANTA has opened its first North American flagship store in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, marking its first directly operated retail presence in the United States. The launch is a significant milestone in the company’s international expansion and establishes a long-term retail footprint in the North American market.Situated in one of the world’s most prominent luxury and sports retail districts, the opening reflects ANTA’s continued transition from a domestically focused sportswear company to a brand expanding through direct engagement in key international markets, aligning with its broader vision — “Let’s be ANTA for the world.”Expanding Through Direct Market PresenceBeverly Hills offers a vibrant retail scene for international sports and luxury brands. ANTA is transitioning from conventional export and distributor-led approaches to a direct-to-consumer strategy by opening a flagship store operated directly by the company. Its unique “Brand + Retail" model enhances brand independence, fosters product innovation, and promotes cultural identity across global markets.Designed around the concept of “Eastern Aesthetics, Global Expression,” the approximately 3,000-square-foot space incorporates Chinese red accents, performance-driven sports elements, and references to American lifestyle culture. Clean architectural lines and minimalist detailing create a refined retail environment that blends cultural heritage with a forward-looking design language, presenting ANTA’s cultural roots within a global design context.The flagship carries ANTA’s core product lineup, including the KAI series, the HELA lifestyle collection, the PG7 running shoes, and the C202 racing model, reinforcing the brand’s “Intelligent Manufacturing from China” philosophy and its commitment to technological accessibility and the democratization of professional performance.Sports Lifestyle Hub and Consumer ConnectionThe grand opening was attended by ANTA Global Ambassador and Chief Creative Officer Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and ANTA Brand CEO Samuel Tsui, underscoring the strategic importance of the U.S. market.During the opening ceremony, ANTA signed a lifetime partnership with Klay Thompson, with future editions of his exclusive footwear and apparel set to launch through the store.Positioned as a “Sports Lifestyle Hub,” the Beverly Hills flagship will host localized initiatives, including running clubs, basketball culture salons, and technology experience workshops to deepen engagement with North American consumers. The Kyrie Irving signature line remains central to ANTA’s basketball category, and the limited Lunar New Year KAI 3 release during the soft opening drew notable consumer response. On February 15, ANTA will further extend its local engagement through the launch of ANTALAND at Santa Monica Pier, timed to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend.ANTA Brand CEO Samuel Tsui commented, “The Beverly Hills flagship is a pivotal step in ANTA’s global strategy. Opening directly operated stores in the United States is about using our products as a medium and our retail space as a window to allow global consumers to experience the strength of Chinese innovation and the warmth of Chinese culture.”Looking ahead, ANTA will continue to expand sports experiences, cross-industry collaborations, and community initiatives to strengthen local engagement while reinforcing global brand identity. As it advances in North America, ANTA remains committed to accelerating its evolution from a Chinese sports brand into a truly global brand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.