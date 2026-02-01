CES 2026 SPEED AWARD Showcases Global Innovation as Technology Leaders Discuss the Future

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 8 (local time), the CES 2026 SPEED AWARD was successfully held at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), bringing together leading global technology companies, industry executives, and media representatives to recognize innovation and explore the future direction of smart technology and global industrial development.As one of the key innovation-focused events during CES 2026, the SPEED AWARD serves as a global platform honoring companies that demonstrate excellence in technological innovation, product design, global branding, and smart living applications. The event reflects the accelerating shift of the technology industry from isolated product breakthroughs toward integrated, human-centered systems with real-world impact.At the opening ceremony, Cat Forgione, Director of Communications at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), delivered opening remarks highlighting the role of innovation platforms in connecting global technology communities and encouraging cross-regional exchange. She noted the growing presence of companies from Asia and other emerging markets, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue between innovators and international audiences. John Kelly, Vice President of the CTA, also addressed the audience, underscoring the momentum of global technology expansion and the importance of clearly defined audience strategies as companies scale internationally.Former Qualcomm Vice President Larry Paulson, along with other industry leaders, delivered keynote speeches focused on artificial intelligence, smart devices, and global ecosystem collaboration. Paulson observed that one of the most significant changes at CES 2026 is the rapid acceleration of AI productization. Artificial intelligence, once confined to research and experimentation, is now embedded in tangible products across nearly every exhibition category. He noted that technology cycles traditionally spanning a decade are now being dramatically compressed.The SPEED AWARD recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in technological innovation, industrial application, and global market development. This year’s awards span multiple categories, including Top Innovation, Outstanding Engineering, Excellence in Design，Global Branding and Smart Living. The event reflects a broader transformation of the global technology industry from device-driven innovation to intelligent lifestyle ecosystems. As a flagship innovation platform during CES 2026, the SPEED AWARD continues to strengthen its role as a key bridge connecting technology innovators with the global innovation ecosystem.In the Top Innovation category, award recipients ranged from LumiMind, a neurotechnology company pioneering non-invasive, real-time neural guidance, to Merlyn for Education, an AI education company developing classroom technologies for K–12 institutions. TCL was also recognized for its advancements in display technology, showcasing its flagship X11L SQD Mini LED TV powered by Super Quantum Dot technology, reflecting continued innovation in next-generation visual experiences.The Outstanding Engineering category recognized companies demonstrating technical breakthroughs with real-world applications. Segway was honored for its long-standing leadership in micromobility, having continually redefined short-distance transportation through e-scooters, e-bikes, personal robots, and powersports vehicles. Other recipients included PrimeBOT, focused on embodied intelligence and personal robotics; KOSMERA, a next-generation electric vehicle brand centered on intelligent mobility; and SolarLink Energy, a provider of sustainable solar energy infrastructure and clean energy solutions.The Excellence in Design category honored KOSMERA, Exumn, Altair X, and Mobvoi for their ability to integrate advanced engineering with refined, user-centered design.Exumn was recognized for its lightweight, full-color consumer AR glasses and core augmented-reality technologies, highlighting how spatial computing is becoming part of everyday digital interaction.Mobvoi, a Beijing-based AI and smart device company, was honored for its AI-enabled wearables and voice interaction technologies that enhance how users engage with intelligent systems.Altair X showcased its vision for emotionally aware companion robots. Innovations built for connections and trust around the world. The company introduced its pet companion robots (named as LOBI)., blending smart sensing, emotional interaction, and easy-to-use design for all users. Altair X received the Excellence in Design Award at the SPEED AWARDs, reflecting growing interest in AI technologies that prioritize emotional continuity alongside functional capability.In the Global Branding category, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, Edensoft, Attencity, Newtone, and Gorgeous Beauty were recognized for their growing global presence and international market impact.EpicQuest, a Nasdaq-listed education group, was honored for its AI-enabled global higher-education platform supporting institutions and learners across North America and international markets.Edensoft, a Hong Kong–listed AI solutions provider, was recognized for its enterprise AI offerings, including its flagship office assistant eCopilot, which supports digital transformation for global customers.Attencity was recognized for its global impact in media strategy and cross-market brand communications. The firm specializes in translating innovation into clear, compelling narratives, supporting technology, consumer, beauty, and digital brands through integrated branding, media relations, and global market positioning.Newtone is a global consulting platform focused on cross-border business development and market entry, supporting companies as they expand into international markets.In beauty and wellness technology, Biuty introduced an AI-powered skin management application designed to support personalized skincare and daily skin health monitoring. By combining artificial intelligence with data-driven analysis, the platform reflects a broader shift toward intelligent, personalized consumer wellness solutions. Gorgeous Beauty (GOB) won the Global Branding Award at CES 2026, recognized for its global growth and focus on sustainable, effective skincare that makes daily routines easier and more enjoyable.In the Smart Living category, Broad USA, LAMU, Rokid, and Xtand were honored for bringing intelligent technologies into everyday life.Broad USA applies modular and industrialized Holon building systems to create more efficient and sustainable housing environments.Rokid develops AI-powered smart glasses that integrate digital content into physical space.LAMU, an AI-driven social platform, positioned itself as a “relationship operating system” for guided self-reflection and connection. It’s focuses on AI-enabled social and relationship platforms designed to support personal growth and real-world connection.Together, the award-winning companies at CES 2026 reflect a fundamental shift in the global technology industry. Artificial intelligence, intelligent manufacturing, and human-centered design are converging into scalable systems that shape how people live, learn, move, and connect. From education platforms and emotionally aware robotics to smart mobility, clean energy, and intelligent living environments, global innovators are no longer competing solely on devices, but on integrated ecosystems designed for long-term impact.Through the SPEED AWARD, CES 2026 continues to highlight the technology sector’s growing role as a driver of global innovation and industrial transformation.January 8, 2026Press Release issued by the SPEED AWARD OrganizationCo-organized with SMG News, an Official CES Media Partner

