Uranium Prices Rise on Long-Term Nuclear Power Demand Expectations

The nuclear fuel market realizes that true, durable demand is already here, and the supply side must now respond to it.” — TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uranium prices rose in 2025 due to a historic evolution in the uranium market, which has placed pressure on the supply sector to fuel a rising demand for nuclear power not seen in decades.

TradeTech’s monthly spot price, the Exchange Value, climbed more than 11 percent to US$81.70 per pound uranium oxide (U3O8) on December 31—an increase of $5.95 from the November 30 Value. The industry consultant’s spot uranium price has gained $17.70 since a 2025 low of $64.00 per pound U3O8 at the end of March 2025.

The emergent demand for nuclear power is supported by a wide array of energy policies and is driven by specific economic interests, mainly those promoting and building information technology infrastructure driven by a technology shift to artificial intelligence.

“This forecasted growth has pushed uranium requirements up 17 percent in the past five years as plans for nuclear new build projects continue to develop and reactor restarts and operating extensions support the need for energy around the world. The nuclear fuel market realizes that true, durable demand is already here, and the supply side must now respond to it,” said TradeTech President Treva Klingbiel.

These developments are also reflected in the long-term uranium market where utilities are seeking to secure supply in the mid- and long-term delivery time frames. Transactions and outstanding offers, along with increasing demand, have contributed to upward pressure on term market prices in recent months. As a result, TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator was $87.00 per pound U3O8 on December 31, up $1.00 from November 30, 2025.

“Prices in recent term market transactions reflect the strong outlook for demand and the desire of the utilities to begin locking in some portion of their future needs today,” Klingbiel added.

About TradeTech

TradeTech—and its predecessor companies—has supported the uranium and nuclear fuel cycle industry for more than 50 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in trading activities and its comprehensive knowledge of the technical, economic, and political factors affecting this industry. TradeTech provides expert market consulting, has relationships with international nuclear fuel buyers and sellers, and maintains an extensive information database on these industries.

TradeTech’s Long-Term Uranium Price Indicator is the company’s judgment of the base price at which transactions for long-term delivery of uranium could be concluded as of the last day of the month, for transactions in which the price at the time of delivery would be an escalation of the base price from a previous point in time.

The company’s "Nuclear Market Review" (NMR) is published each Friday evening, and reports the Weekly Uranium Spot Price Indicator, uranium trading activity, industry news, and market data. The monthly edition of the NMR, released on the last day of each month, includes TradeTech Market Values (Exchange Value, UF6 Value, Loan Rate, Conversion Value, SWU Value, and Transaction Value) and Mid- and Long-Term Uranium Price Indicators and Production Cost Indicator, as well as analysis related to price determinations, supply/demand information, and industry and financial news. TradeTech also publishes "The Nuclear Review," a monthly trade publication dedicated to the international uranium and nuclear energy industry, and a quarterly “Uranium Market Study.”

