New year, new VA career

As we welcome a new year, there’s no better time to reflect on your career goals and consider a role that makes a real difference. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has wide range of open positions available across our nationwide network, offering rewarding opportunities for talented professionals in clinical and support roles.

Looking to grow in your field or take your career in a new direction? VA provides the stability, mission-driven work and benefits to help you thrive. With competitive pay, federal benefits, generous paid leave and a work culture rooted in service, a VA career empowers you to start the year strong, all while making a meaningful impact on the lives of Veterans.

Rewarding work, where you want to be

Whether you’re looking for a slower pace of life at a rural VA or want to stay close to a city, VA has openings across the country in various roles serving Veterans.

Doctors, podiatrists, and dentists, as well as nurses, can use the VA Jobs Map to easily search for open roles by job title, location, salary or work schedule to find the VA career that meets their unique needs.

Check out these exciting openings below:

Benefits at work and at home

As the largest integrated health care system in the country, VA is at the forefront of innovation, so you’ll be using the latest technology on the job to care for our patients. From the electronic health record to state-of-the-art equipment, VA’s innovation is driving the future of health care. You’ll also be part of a supportive team of professionals all working toward one mission—to serve Veterans.

VA also takes care of you so you can bring your best to work every day. We offer predictable schedules, generous personal and sick leave, and education incentives.

Join VA

Put the “care” in your career with a fulfilling career at VA. Learn more and apply at VA Careers.