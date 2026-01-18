Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 Concludes with Record-Breaking Performances

•20,000 runners take part in the marathon’s largest edition to date •New course record set in the elite men’s marathon

DOHA, QATAR, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026 concluded on Friday, delivering its largest and most diverse edition to date, as 20,000 runners from 160 nationalities crossed the finish line along Doha’s iconic Corniche. A record-breaking performance marked the elite men’s race, with Olympic champion Tamirat Tola storming to victory over the 42km distance in a new course record of 2:05:40. From elite athletes competing at the highest level to families, children, and first-time runners, the marathon once again transformed the city into a shared stage for endurance, determination, and human connection.Now holding World Athletics Gold Label status for the third consecutive year, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo continues its steady rise on the global marathon circuit, ranking among the world’s top 25 marathons. This year’s edition attracted 2,200 international runners travelling from outside Qatar, further reinforcing Doha’s position as a key destination for major international sporting events.Champions Crowned Across Race CategoriesThe marathon featured five race categories—42km, 21km, 10km, 5km, and the Kids’ Fun Run, ensuring broad participation across age groups and abilities, while maintaining strong competitive standards.The winners of the marathon categories were as follows:•Full Marathon – Elite (Men): Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia delivered a standout performance to claim victory in the men’s elite full marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:05:40 and setting a new event record. He was followed closely by fellow Ethiopian Asefa Boki, who secured second place in 2:05:55, while Boki Diriba, also of Ethiopia, completed the podium with a time of 2:06:26.•Full Marathon – Elite (Women): In the women’s elite race, Tigist Gezahagn of Ethiopia claimed first place with a winning time of 2:21:14, leading an all-Ethiopian podium. Tigist Girma finished second in 2:22:33, while Muluhabt Tsega secured third place, crossing the line in 2:23:21.•Full Marathon (42km): Mohammed Ait Mamas Touda of Morocco claimed victory in the men’s race with a time of 2:17:21, while Estefania Unzu Ripoll of Spain led the women’s category, finishing in 2:56:00.•Half Marathon (21km): Khairi Dilgasu of Ethiopia crossed the line first in 1:02:04, with fellow Ethiopian Mestawut Fikir Truneh topping the women’s field in 1:11:20.•10km Race: Abdrselam Worku Banshebi of Ethiopia secured the men’s title in 28:35, while Souad Ibelaidene of Algeria led the women’s category, finishing in 41:08.•5km Race: Chaker Afli of Tunisia claimed the men’s title in 15:17, while Hannah Wairimu Mwangi of Kenya secured victory in the women’s race with a time of 15:45.The marathon featured a total prize pool of QR 1,000,000, distributed across race categories. In addition, two Toyota Prado vehicles, provided by Al Abdulghani Motors, were awarded through a raffle among finishers in the 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km races.The Awards Ceremony for the 42km and 21km Open Categories, along with the Al Adaam categories, took place on race day at the Marathon Village, while winners in the remaining categories were recognised during the Gala Dinner on Saturday, 17 January 2026.Supporting Local Talent and National ParticipationThe Al Adaam category, dedicated exclusively to Qatari runners, returned for the fourth consecutive year as a cornerstone of the event. The category continued to attract strong participation across age groups, highlighting the depth of local athletic talent and recognising top performers through exclusive cash prizes.In the 42km Al Adaam race, Khalid Alqahtani secured first place in the men’s category, while Lulwa Al Marri claimed victory in the women’s race.The 21km Al Adaam category saw Alya Al-Hamad take first place in the women’s race, while Salem Aleida secured victory in the men’s category.In the 10km Al Adaam race, Abdulla Zaraa topped the men’s category, while Aysha Al-Melhim secured first place in the women’s race.The 5km Al Adaam category concluded with Mai Alamri claiming victory in the women’s race, as Ali Almerekhi finished first in the men’s category.Inclusive Initiatives and Social ImpactInclusivity remained a defining feature of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo 2026, marked this year by the introduction of the Blue Race for the first time. Dedicated to children with autism spectrum disorder, the initiative offered a supportive and inclusive race environment for children and their families.The marathon also saw strong participation from athletes with disabilities, with participants taking part across race distances of up to 21km through complimentary race entry, reinforcing the event’s commitment to accessible and inclusive participation.Reflecting on the marathon’s success, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar and Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Organising Committee, said:“The 2026 edition of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo marked a defining milestone in the event’s journey, reflecting its continued growth in scale and international standing. Beyond the record participation, the marathon brought together elite athletes, para-athletes, families, children with autism, and first-time runners, highlighting its role as a unifying sporting platform aligned with Qatar’s vision for active living and inclusivity. We extend our sincere thanks to all partners, volunteers, and teams whose collective efforts delivered the largest edition in the marathon’s history.”Beyond competition, the marathon continues to deliver meaningful social impact, with proceeds supporting local charitable initiatives, reflecting Ooredoo’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.Looking AheadAs the final runners crossed the finish line and celebrations concluded across the Marathon Village, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo once again proved to be more than a sporting event. It stood as a powerful expression of unity, inclusion, and global connection, bringing together people from all walks of life through the shared language of sport.Building on the momentum of its biggest edition to date, the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo looks ahead to its next chapter, scheduled for the third week of January 2027, as it continues to strengthen its position on the international marathon circuit.-END-

