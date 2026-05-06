beIN SPORTS marks one-month to go until FIFA World Cup 2026™ kick-off with extensive special coverage on 11 May

Region’s exclusive broadcaster will bring fans closer than ever to the biggest World Cup in history, which features a record eight Arab teams

DOHA, QATAR, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- beIN SPORTS, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), will mark the one-month milestone to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with comprehensive, bi-lingual, multi-channel coverage across the region on Monday 11 May.The 23rd edition of the global football showpiece will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada and is the first to feature 48 teams, including a record eight from the Arab world. The 39-day tournament is set to kick off on 11 June, with Mexico facing South Africa in the opening match.To mark the occasion, beIN will deliver wall-to-wall FIFA World Cup coverage across 4 channels, including beIN SPORTS 1, beIN SPORTS NEWS, and beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1. The lineup will feature the best matches from past tournaments, along with archive content and team documentaries in both Arabic and English. Viewers can also expect live reactions from beIN’s extensive network of reporters around the world.At 19:00 MECCA (16:00 GMT), a celebratory live studio broadcast will air for two and a half hours on beIN SPORTS NEWS and beIN SPORTS 1. Featuring beIN’s star presenters and analysts, the studio will revisit beIN’s coverage highlights from previous FIFA World Cups while also looking ahead to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The studio will spotlight the preparations of the eight participating Arab teams - Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Iraq.The studio broadcast will also mark the launch of beIN’s six dedicated FIFA World Cup MAX channels. All 104 matches will be available live and exclusively on these channels, with commentary in Arabic, English, and French for every game. Drawing on beIN SPORTS’ extensive tournament archive, the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and a closer look at the 16 venues across the three host countries, beIN will deliver exclusive countdown coverage as anticipation builds toward this highly anticipated global event.Mohammed Al Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels - MENA, said: “Reaching the one-month milestone marks the beginning of a new phase of anticipation for fans across the region. beIN SPORTS’ comprehensive coverage reflects our commitment to delivering world-class production, expert analysis, and exclusive access as we count down to the biggest tournament in football history. Through dedicated programming across our Arabic and English channels, we will bring viewers closer to every story, every training camp, and every key moment as the road to 11 June gathers pace.”With wall-to-wall programming and dedicated analysis, beIN SPORTS reinforces its position as the home of global football in the region.-ENDS-About beIN MEDIA GROUPbeIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com

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