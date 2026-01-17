Submit Release
Sunday, January 18, 2026

CANADA, January 17 - Note: All times local and subject to change

10:55 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony.

Note for media:

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Closed to media

12:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a working luncheon hosted by the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Closed to media

 3:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.

Note for media:

Sunday, January 18, 2026

